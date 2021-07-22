Cade McNamara is 'rock of the offense,' as he leads Michigan football QB competition

INDIANAPOLIS — With fall camp just two weeks away, Cade McNamara remains the favorite to start at quarterback for Michigan football.

And right now, it sounds like it'll be difficult to wrest the job away from the redshirt sophomore from Reno, Nevada.

“Cade McNamara has done a tremendous job,” said coach Jim Harbaugh at Big Ten media days on Thursday. “He played in some games last year and did very well. Went through spring practice and was outstanding. He’s our No. 1 quarterback going into fall camp.

“You talk about taking the reins in leadership, that’s something he has done. He has been that guy throughout the entire spring and training cycle in the summer. By example and also pulling other guys along with him. He’s a fiery competitor. He’s got that gene. He must win, he must give it his best at all times.”

McNamara appeared to have the inside track under center after the past year, which featured a transfer from Dylan McCaffrey (before the 2020 season) and Joe Milton (after the 2020 season).

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, left, watches as quarterback Cade McNamara warms up before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.

LOOKING UP AT OHIO STATE: 'We're going to do it or die trying,' Jim Harbaugh says

THE BIG TEN RANKINGS: Where do Michigan, Michigan State football stack up?

COMMISH TALK: Why Kevin Warren says 2020 was one of his best years yet

McNamara played in four games during last fall's COVID-shortened season, completing 60.6% of his passes for 425 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. His best performance of the season came at Rutgers, when he entered the game in relief of Milton and led Michigan to a triple-overtime comeback victory by completing 27 of 36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing for another TD. McNamara started the next week against Penn State, but suffered an injury and was removed.

“(McNamara) learned from last year,” running back Hassan Haskins said. “He’s been working this year. He’s definitely been grinding. I see him at workouts, walkthroughs. I see a different player in him. That’s good.”

Story continues

The biggest difference Harbaugh and players have seen this offseason: A newly discovered penchant for leadership.

“He’s making the other players better,” Harbaugh said. “A quarterback’s No. 1 job: Make everyone else around you better. Cade is doing a fabulous job of that. He has taken the leadership reins. He is so accountable of what he does, by leading by example, of pulling guys along.”

Said linebacker Josh Ross: “(McNamara) was always a hard worker. He was always a go-getter. But he’s really taking the leading piece to a whole different level. Which was always in him — he always could lead — he’s just doing better now. I think that’s the biggest piece he’s shown growth in.”

According to edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, McNamara has “really stepped up” over the past year; during player-led walkthroughs this summer, the quarterback has been a “solidifying voice on the offensive side.”

“We haven’t had that in a while,” Hutchinson added. “I think it’s good that Cade is in there, and he’s the rock of the offense right now.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks to the podium prior to speaking to the media during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

DEPARTING DC: Maurice Linguist's short stint with Michigan still impressive for MAC players

BETTING GUIDE: Here are the best odds we could find

RANK THE QBs: MSU, U-M have question marks

Of course, when Michigan begins fall camp Aug. 6, the quarterback competition will resume. There will be a new competitor in Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman, whose toughness and experience also were praised by Harbaugh on Thursday. In 19 games for Texas Tech, Bowman completed 67% of his passes for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions — making him the most experienced and previously productive option for the Wolverines.

“(Bowman) has had a good summer cycle,” Harbaugh said. “Have heard good things. I like his energy. I like the confidence that he has, the experience that he has. He’s played in a lot of football games. Tough guy and excited to watch him compete when we go to start the training camp.”

There is also Dan Villari, a redshirt freshman and dual-threat QB who could contribute on special teams and serve as Michigan's version of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, according to Harbaugh.

And then there is freshman J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star recruit who enrolled early and — as of now — could be McNamara's biggest competition.

But don't expect McNamara to let up any time soon.

“J.J. has those same exact (leadership) traits — and really athletic and really good, as we saw in spring ball,” Harbaugh said. “Just does not look like Cade is going to let that go, you know? It’s not going to go without a huge fight. It’s like watching the biblical (proverb) 'iron sharpening iron.' That’s what it looks like to me, watching it. I think that’s really good. I think that’s really good for J.J., it’s really good for our team, really good for Cade. I think that’s going to continue.”

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: QB Cade McNamara 'rock of the offense' in summer