Cade McNamara cracks top 5 of College Sports Wire’s post-spring Big Ten QB rankings

The dust has settled from spring ball across the Big Ten and we are now onto the short wait before training camp gets underway. After recently being ranked No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports post-spring rankings, there seems to be some optimism surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes and their quarterback Cade McNamara.

With the addition of Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown to the wide receiver room as a potential star for Iowa, McNamara has himself a true outside target and that has Hawkeye fans thrilled. Due to the multitude of factors, McNamara finds himself at No. 5 among all Big Ten quarterbacks according to College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn in his post-spring Big Ten quarterback rankings.

After helping lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten title in 2021, McNamara was benched in favor of J.J. McCarthy in 2022. He chose to leave for Iowa, a team that needs a lot of help at quarterback. If the offense can get humming along, McNamara should be the catalyst that brings the unit into the 21st Century. He will just have to overcome an offensive coordinator who only has his job due to nepotism. – Conn, USA TODAY Sports.

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense has the firepower on paper to take the next step this year and make this team extremely competitive. They just have to unlock their potential.

Coming in ahead of McNamara is the following, in order: Michigan‘s J.J. McCarthy, Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, Ohio State‘s Kyle McCord, and Penn State‘s Drew Allar.

More!

247Sports touts Iowa's newest addition, Kaleb Brown, as 2023 breakout candidate Hawkeyes Chalk Talk: How one personnel group can unlock Iowa's offense in 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes offer 4-star 2025 RB Justin Thurman Iowa Hawkeyes offer 4-star 2025 ATH Dallas Golden USA TODAY Sports releases post-spring top 25 college football rankings

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire