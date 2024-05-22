Cade McGee's 2-run homer in the ninth lifts Texas Tech to 6-4 upset of Texas in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cade McGee hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift 10th-seeded Texas Tech to a 6-4 upset over third-seeded Texas to cap the opening day of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Gavin Kash opened the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Drew Woodcox. McGee then drove the next pitch from Dandre Duplantier II (2-1) over the left-field wall for his 15th home run.

The Red Raiders (32-24) face second-seeded Oklahoma State while the Longhorns (35-21) play Cincinnati in an elimination game on Wednesday.

Josh Sanders (5-1), the fourth Texas Tech pitcher, went the final two innings for the win.

Leadoff batter Jared Thomas gave Texas a 1-0 lead with a home run, his 15th, in the first but Texas Tech got that back when Woodcox hit his 14th homer in the second.

The Longhorns regained the lead on Jack O'Dowd's leadoff homer, his fifth, in the third and Big 12 Player of the Year Max Belyeu added a two-run double. Again, the Red Raiders answered, this time with a three-run shot by Austin Green, his eighth, in the top of the fourth.

