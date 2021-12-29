Cade Mays’ status for Music City Bowl updated

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media and provided an update on offensive lineman Cade Mays.

“Cade will not be playing in this football game,” Heupel said Wednesday. “He will not be able to play.”

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound senior appeared in 10 games for Tennessee during the 2021 campaign. Mays played in seven contests during the 2020 season after transferring from Georgia.