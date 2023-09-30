How Cade Klubnik's performance vs Syracuse gave Clemson football hope for rest of season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cade Klubnik keeps doing good things.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has reminded us time and again this season that the Tigers’ sophomore quarterback is destined for great success.

On Saturday at Syracuse, he continued to back up his coach’s projections, turning in perhaps his best clutch performance to date in a 31-14 victory against the previously undefeated Orange.

Making the sixth start of his career, he continued to flash the promise that accompanied one of the nation’s top recruits out of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.

Klubnik showed an accurate touch, completing 23-of-37 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season and has continued to show tremendous growth in his decision making.

Klubnik excelled on third-down opportunities against Syracuse, completing several clutch passes while also rushing for first downs on his two third-down runs, including a 14-yard effort that led to a 47-yard touchdown toss to Beaux Collins just before the half.

He also has developed a rapport with freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown, a local product out of Greenville High who has exhibited a similar marked improvement as he continues to prove a substantial replacement for injured top receiver Antonio Williams.

Klubnik appeared cool and in command in almost every instance against Syracuse, and an improved and confident Klubnik at the helm bodes well for the remainder of the season for the Tigers, who need solid if not spectacular quarterback play to reach their full potential.

Swinney has been seeking what he refers to as “complementary football,” with both offense and defense contributing. He finally got it on Saturday.

Defense has been the Tigers’ calling card this season; it was high time for the offense to join the party and it did so, with Klubnik the ringleader.

“We’re fighters,” he said. “We have big expectations for ourselves every week. We work all year and at most get 15 chances to play, so every time we’re going to give our all and play with joy.”

There was plenty of that to go around Saturday as the Tigers avoided their first 0-3 start in ACC play since 1998.

Now the goal is simple: Continue to add victories to the ledger against league opponents and let the chips fall where they may.

The finish could be much better than the end if Klubnik continues to do what he's doing.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Cade Klubnik: Clemson football quarterback provides hope vs Syracuse