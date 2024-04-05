Cade Klubnik's growth tops five Clemson football storylines to watch during spring game

CLEMSON — Clemson football's spring game is Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and coach Dabo Swinney wants fans to come out and create a game atmosphere.

Since there are no preseason games in college football, this will be Clemson's only chance to play competitively with an audience (1 p.m. ET, ESPN+), until it faces Georgia on Aug. 31 to begin the 2024 season.

"Let's pack that thing, and let's make it a great day," Swinney said.

After 14 spring sessions, Tigers players aim to showcase their growth since the Gator Bowl last season, while exciting freshmen will receive game reps for the first time in the Orange vs. White spring game.

Here are five things to watch during the annual game:

QB Cade Klubnik's maturation

The last time Klubnik took the field was when he led a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to lift Clemson over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. During spring practices, he has been building a better rapport with his skill position teammates and improving his post-snap recognition in his second year under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Last season, Klubnik was sacked 28 times and had nine interceptions. Look for how the junior goes through his progressions and how fast he gets the ball out while limiting turnovers and sacks Saturday.

"The guy has played a lot of snaps now, and just being comfortable — Year Two of the same language, same system, same guys that are around him and then some of the additions," Riley said.

Starting position battles for center and kicker

Swinney hasn't announced a starter for each position, but he revealed Wednesday if the Tigers had a game, Ryan Linthicum would start at center over Harris Sewell and Trent Howard. Swinney would like to see Linthicum commit to his body more, but he still has the advantage over Sewell, who needs more reps, and Howard, who has played at guard and center throughout spring.

For the starting kicking duties, there has been no clear winner between Robert Gunn III and Nolan Hauser. Swinney says Gunn has been "a tad more consistent," but neither has won the job.

These position battles will continue to play out on the field this weekend.

How freshmen Sammy Brown, Bryant Wesco Jr. look in action

Brown was one of two five-star recruits (along with wide receiver TJ Moore) to join Clemson's 11th-ranked class, according to 247Sports Composite. Known off the field for his blonde mullet, he is a force on it, winning the 2023 High School Butkus Award that is given to the nation's top linebacker.

"You see the wheels turning. Now things are slowing down, he's becoming more fluid and just more comfortable and confident quarterbacking the defense and running the show out there when he's getting his opportunity," defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said.

Then, there's Wesco, who has received praise from coaches and teammates for his maturity and playmaking ability. Saturday will be an opportunity for him to showcase why he can help the Tigers in his freshman season.

Who steps up behind RB Phil Mafah?

Mafah is the clear No. 1 in the running back room because of his experience and skill set, but with Will Shipley heading to the NFL Draft, another back has to step up. A likely candidate will be Keith "Hammerhead" Adams Jr., who has shined throughout spring practices.

"He's faster (and) a little more athletic than you think," Swinney said. "You better have your big-boy pads on when you come to tackle him."

Jarvis Green and David Eziomume also have had strong practices and scrimmages. Look out for how these running backs do with the ball in their hands and how they hold up in pass protection.

How offensive line performs under new OL coach Matt Luke

Clemson's first-team offensive line will take the field for the Orange team Saturday, featuring Tristan Leigh (left tackle), Collin Sadler (left guard), Linthicum (center), Marcus Tate (right guard) and Blake Miller (right tackle). Sadler continues to start at left guard as Walker Parks, who started at left guard in 2022 and for two games last year before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury, continues to work his way back.

This is Luke's first time coaching the offensive line for spring practices after joining the team in December. The experienced coach has added a jolt of energy to the unit and has preached physicality, technique and discipline. The first-team offensive line will have to deal with T.J. Parker, Caden Story and Cade Denhoff off the edge and Tre Williams, Vic Burley and DeMonte Capehart in the interior Saturday.

