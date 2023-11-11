Cade Klubnik's 4 TDs, defense's 4 interceptions carry Clemson football over Georgia Tech

CLEMSON — Against Notre Dame last week, Clemson football finally played some complementary football. In its 42-21 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers did it again.

Clemson's defense held one of the top offenses in the ACC in terms of yardage (465 yards per game) and scoring (33 points per game) to 254 yards total offense and 21 points, much of which came late in the game when Clemson had a sizable lead. That's not to mention the Tigers' four interceptions.

Clemson (6-4, 3-4 ACC) also put together its best game in terms of total offense with 465 yards. Quarterback Cade Klubnik had an excellent day: He matched his season high with four touchdown passes and threw for 205 yards and one interception. He exited with Clemson up 35 with 10 minutes left in the game, and reserves Hunter Helms and Christopher Vizzina finished out the day.

The run game against the Yellow Jackets (5-5, 4-3) was even better: Tigers' 260 yards rushing were their highest total since Week 2 against Charleston Southern (284).

Clemson defense, freshmen lead the way

Clemson's defense gave up little to a Georgia Tech offense that entered the game ranked second in the league in yards and points per game.

The Yellow Jackets' biggest play of the game was was a 40-yard run by running back Jamal Haynes in the second quarter. But the Tigers' defense held up after the big play with a tackle for loss by Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a pass breakup by Nate Wiggins on a would-be touchdown and another big tackle by Trotter. Georgia Tech had to punt.

Trotter followed up an exceptional performance against Notre Dame with another big game. He had six tackles, two of them for loss including a 9-yard sack.

Most notable, however, were a trio of freshmen defensive backs. Khalil Barnes, who started at nickelback, got his second career interception in the first half.

Avieon Terrell made his second career start at cornerback with several veterans injured, and he had his first career interception in the third quarter. It was an impressive one-handed grab.

Just something about these one-handed snags today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJPx2bA7hR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023

At the start of the fourth quarter, redshirt freshman safety Kylon Griffin had his second interception in as many games. Then, on Georgia Tech's next possession, freshman Shelton Lewis had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown to put the Tigers ahead by five scores.

The four interceptions brought Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King's season total to 14 and the Clemson defense's season total to 12.

Will Shipley, Phil Mafah lead resurgent running game

Running back Will Shipley had a strong performance in his first game back after missing the Notre Dame game because of a concussion. He had 77 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 32-yard touchdown run, and 30 receiving yards on three catches. He took a hit to the head in the third quarter that was not called or reviewed for targeting, but he returned to the game.

Phil Mafah started at running back for Clemson after his career day vs. Notre Dame and got the bulk of the carries. He finished with 96 rushing yards on 17 carries and had one reception of 19 yards. His biggest play of the game was a 36-yard run in the second quarter.

Fourth-down conversions make early difference

Clemson was 4-for-6 on fourth-down conversions against Georgia Tech and 4-for-5 in the first half.

The Tigers engineered an 18-play, 75-yard scoring drive that lasted 9:51 and gave them a lead they never relinquished. It was the longest scoring drive in program history in terms of duration, and it was aided by two fourth-down conversions. The first was a 20-yard catch by Beaux Collins on fourth-and-7, and later, Mafah converted on fourth-and-1 in the red zone.

Tight end Jake Briningstool later had a 6-yard catch to convert on fourth-and-4, and Shipley had a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-1.

The four conversions were the most by a Clemson team since it converted five against Connecticut in 2021.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football routs Georgia Tech in big day for offense, defense