Cade Klubnik shares injury updated after Clemson’s spring game

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program had a successful 2024 Orange and White spring game, with veteran Tigers showing their improvement and freshmen taking advantage of their first opportunity to shine in a Clemson uniform.

Clemson’s starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik, injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of the game. Luckily for Tigers fans, Klubnik labeled the injury as a tweak and nothing serious.

“It is fine,” Klubnik said. “I just tweaked it a little bit. It is nothing bad at all. I planted it a little bit weird, throwing it to my right. I just did not step right. But it is all good.”

After a slow start to the spring game, Klubnik looked better down the stretch and showed some signs of improvement. He completed 13 of 26 for 158 yards with an interception.

