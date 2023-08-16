Cade Klubnik ranks as one of college football’s top 12 most valuable players entering the 2023 season

Heading into the 2023 college football season, no player on the Clemson roster is more essential to the team’s success than starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Expectations are high for the sophomore quarterback who was the No.1 quarterback in the 2022 class. He has all the talent needed to be a star in college football, but we all know talent and execution are two different things.

247Sports recently released an article discussing college football’s 12 most valuable players entering the 2023 season, with Klubnik recognized by Brad Crawford in the rankings. Landing at No.8 of 12, here is what Crawford had to say about the Tigers’ starter under center.

Cade Klubnik has arrived — at least that’s what Dabo Swinney, Garrett Riley and the rest of the Tigers hope this season. The heralded former five-star played well in spots last fall as the backup to D.J. Uiagalelei, ultimately chasing the veteran signal caller after Clemson made it clear this guy was the quarterback of the future. Riley’s scheme thrives on tempo and Clemson has the playmakers to produce sizable numbers behind the arm of Klubnik. In terms of depth, however, the rest of the quarterback room is largely unproven — Klubnik is too in a sense —

Clemson’s ceiling in the 2023 season is high, and Klubnik will be the player who can influence the team’s performance the most. Garrett Riley should help the young quarterback not only breakout but develop.

It should be an exciting season for the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire