Cade Klubnik, Phil Mafah lead Clemson over Kentucky in a thrilling TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key (6) is tackled by Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell after a 58-yard gain to the Clemson 5 during the second quarter of Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE — Eight lead changes.

Five touchdowns, two field goals and five turnovers in the fourth quarter.

A TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the ages.

Phil Mafah scored his fourth touchdown of the game with 17 seconds left on a 3-yard run to set a Gator Bowl record and after a two-point conversion pass from Cade Klubnik to Josh Sapp the Clemson Tigers won the 79th Gator Bowl 38-35 over Kentucky on Friday in front of 40,132 on a chilly but sun-splashed day at EverBank Stadium.

Clemson rallied from 11-points down

Clemson (9-4) trailed 21-10 after a 102-yard kickoff return by Barion Brown of the Wildcats (7-6) and entered the fourth quarter down by the same score.

But Mafah, the game's MVP, scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth period to cap a 70-yard drive and cut Kentucky's lead to 21-16. The game officially went nuts after that, with a Gator Bowl record 42 points scored in the final period.

In order, after Mafah's second TD of the game:

∎ Jonathan Weitz of Clemson, who missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt earlier in the season that would have beaten Florida State, cut the lead to 21-19 with a 28-yard field goal with 7:00 minutes left. The score was set up by linebacker Barrett Carter's interception of Devin Leary.

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Andru Phillips (23) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Troy Stellato (10) during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at EverBank Stadium.

∎ After the ensuing kickoff, Brown fumbled, with Carter recovering at the Wildcats' 29. Mafah burst into the end zone on the next play and Klubnik hit Tyler Brown with a two-point pass to give the Tigers a 27-21 lead with 6:45 left.

∎ The Wildcats punched back with Leary's 60-yard TD pass to Browning, giving him a TD rushing, returning and receiving, another Gator Bowl record. Alex Raynor made the conversion for a 28-27 UK lead.

∎ Clemson's Will Shipley broke off a 60-yard kickoff return and Weitz then delivered a career-long and Gator Bowl record 52-yard field goal for a 30-28 lead with 4:20 remaining. The ball hit the crossbar and bounced over.

∎ Back came UK again. Leary (16 of 28, 306 yards) hit tight end Jordan Dingle down the right sideline and Dingle took the ball to the 1, setting up a Ray Davis touchdown with 2:39 left, returning the lead to the Wildcats, 35-30.

∎ But Klubnik (30 of 41, 264 yards) guided the Tigers on a 10-play, 68-yard drive in which they converted a third-and-10, a fourth-and-two and absorbed an intentional grounding penalty by Klubnik to get in position for Mafah's winning TD. Klubnik completed a 26-yard pass to Antonio Williams to the 3 before Mafah did the rest.

Clemson won in Jacksonville for the first time in 35 years

Mafah gained 71 yards on 11 carries.

Kentucky's final gasp ended when Justin Mascoll intercepted Leary, Clemson's fourth turnover of the game.

The two teams combined for 765 yards of total offense.

Clemson, which was appearing in a record 10th Gator Bowl, snapped a three-game losing streak in Jacksonville. The Tigers had lost won in 1989 against West Virginia.

Kentucky lost in the Gator Bowl for the second time in three trips.

