Cade Klubnik dishes on debut, quarterback room and more

Cade Klubnik saw his first action in a college football game on Monday — an experience that he’s been wanting to have for a while.

While Klubnik is the Tigers’ backup signal-caller, the five-star freshman played one drive at the end of Monday’s game.

In his brief time on the field, Klubnik led Clemson on a 10-play, 66-yard drive that ended with him throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Will Taylor.

Klubnik finished the game completing 66.6% of his passes for 49 yards and a score.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Klubnik elaborated on what Monday’s game was like for him.

“It was so fun,” Klubnik said. “It was great to just be finally out there. I’ve always dreamed of playing college football.”

The freshman quarterback had no ill-will toward the amount of playing time he received either.

“I was just so thankful to be out there and just play,” Klubnik said. “I think I just approach it with a joy and a thankfulness.”

Klubnik, who wants to “enjoy every moment” as a Tiger, remains Clemson’s backup quarterback as Clemson heads into week two.

Although he will have to wait his turn to take over as the No. 1 option under-center, Klubnik added that there is a certain level of uniqueness in the entire quarterback room.

“That QB room — we’re all really, really tight,” Klubnik said. “It’s been super fun… I don’t think it’s very normal to have a group of guys that we have. We’re all just super close, and there’s no tension at all.”

Since Klubnik first arrived in the spring, Clemson’s coaching staff has been impressed with the potential of the 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback.

For Klubnik, enrolling early rather than in the fall served him well.

“I’m so happy that I came in January because I can’t imagine learning this all in fall camp, although it can be done,” Klubnik said. “At the quarterback position, there’s a lot that you need to do, and it’s been super helpful that I did that.”

The former five-star recruit added that the offense will learn from some of the miscues it had on Monday, and personally, he is most excited to improve on his game preparation and picking up on defenses.

As Clemson prepares to take on Furman on Saturday, Kubnik is ready to play his first game in Death Valley and is “super excited” for the opportunity.

