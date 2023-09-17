Cade Klubnik connects with freshman Tyler Brown for a 30-yard touchdown

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team are off to a hot start Saturday night against Florida Atlantic, as they now lead the Owls 13-0 in the first quarter.

After Nate Wiggins kicked off the scoring for the Tigers on his 46-yard pick-six, Cade Klubnik, and the offense wasted no time putting points on the board in their first possession. It was a nine-play, 79-yard drive for the Clemson offense that ended with Klubnik finding freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown for a 30-yard touchdown that was all air yards.

Klubnik looked crisp on the drive, completing 5-5 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. This is exactly how this team needed to come out against the Owls.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire