Cade Klubnik calls his own number as Clemson takes a 7-3 lead over Wake Forest

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson offense took a while to get going, but they finally got points on the board early in the second quarter.

It was a long drive, 16 plays for 75 yards for the Tigers offense. Klubnik called his own number in the red zone, taking a QB option 7 yards for the score and giving Clemson a 7-3 lead.

Beaux Collins has a great drive, recording three catches for 35 yards and a crucial fourth and five conversion. Clemson’s run game has yet to pick up any steam, as mostly Klubnik is doing the damage.

Clemson’s defense has been on the field a lot, but look excellent so far against Mitch Grffis and the Demon Deacons offense.

