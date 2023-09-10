Cade Klubnik has to be better in this way for Clemson football. Just ask Dabo Swinney

CLEMSON – The learning curve for Cade Klubnik hit a steep slope Saturday afternoon.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney hopes it levels out soon.

“We had three bad plays in the first half and all three were on the quarterback,” Swinney said.

That quarterback would be Klubnik, the Clemson sophomore who despite being chock full of talent and blessed with a five-star skill set continues to be a work in progress.

Suffice to say it wasn’t the best of starts for Klubnik on Saturday.

He fumbled a ball that led to Charleston Southern’s first touchdown, then singlehandedly delivered the Buccaneers’ second score courtesy of an unwise decision to attempt to throw away a ball in the deep right flat. He didn’t see Charleston Southern cornerback Leon Thomas there, and Thomas promptly collected the errant attempt and dashed 67 yards for a score.

“Cade got us off to a rough start,” Swinney said. “It’s not an easy position to play and you find out a lot about people. It either shines you up or grinds you up. I saw him respond in a big way.”

After the pick-six, Klubnik completed 15-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Not bad for a guy who is developing a reputation as a “bounce back” guy.

Swinney says Klubnik’s learning curve reminds him of the first season under the gun for former Clemson great Tajh Boyd, who on more than a few occasions tested then-offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ patience.

“I thought Chad was going to eat his headset a few times,” Swinney said.

Klubnik’s issues are unusual. Talented quarterbacks are used to making plays and often will get “Brett Favre Fever” and attempt to salvage something positive out of a play destined for a negative result.

That’s why Favre, who made plenty of remarkable plays, also remains the NFL’s career leader in interceptions.

Going forward, Klubnik will have to realize there are times when eating the ball and taking a sack may be the best option.

Swinney has a solution.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes during the third quarter of the game with Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 9, 2023.

“Just keep playing. Play ball,” Swinney said. “As he continues to play, the game’s going to slow down for him. You saw his heart, you saw his moxie. I think he’s a kid who’s going to blossom right before our eyes.”

It took a while for Klubnik to flower Saturday afternoon, to be sure, and with plenty of challenges on the Tigers’ upcoming dance card, including No. 4 Florida State, Klubnik can’t afford to keep putting himself in a position where he has to dig himself – and his team – out of a hole.

But in the aftermath, Klubnik was singing a positive tune.

“It was one of the most fun games I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

Sounds like something Brett Favre might have said.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Cade Klubnik must be better for Clemson football. Just ask Dabo Swinney