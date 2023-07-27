Cade Klubnik believes Clemson can win a national championship during his time with the program

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik is entering his first season as the Tigers guy under center, but we have seen one game with the Tigers’ QB under center in 2022.

Replacing DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship, Klubnik balled for his team, leading them to a win over North Carolina and earning ACC Championship game MVP honors. However, Klubnik’s first start in the 2022 Orange Bowl didn’t go as well, as the Tigers fell 31-14 to Tennessee.

Klubnik was one of three players present for the ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday and was asked about the Orange Bowl and what he learned from that game. The loss left something dirty in Klubnik’s soul.

“I mean, specifically talking about that game, we needed to finish drives. I think that’s what it started with, but I think honestly I’m just so proud of those guys for that game,” Klubnik said. “I think that game is going to push us to the places we want to be this year. It’s putting a little bit of a bad feeling in our stomach all year. Obviously we had a very successful year if you look at the overall picture of it – ACC Champion, 11-3 finish. That’s an amazing year, but to finish with a loss, it’s always going to leave something a little dirty in your soul.”

A learning experience for a young quarterback, Klubnik and the Tigers have taken advantage of the experience. It has given these players motivation.

“So, going into this offseason, it’s been great,” the young quarterback said. “I think it’s been helping us and a little bit more of a grittiness to us than I’ve seen before. It’s going to be fun.”

The Tigers went undefeated in the ACC with a 9-0 record but finished the season 11-3 with a loss to South Carolina, keeping Clemson from another college football playoff appearance. ACC Championships are great, but the expectation at Clemson has become national championship or bust. When asked about being the guy at Clemson, Klubnik had this to say.

“Yeah, the reason I came to Clemson was for two things: It was for the culture and to win a national championship,” he said. “I believe that we’re going to be able to do that while I’m here.”

Klubnik has the talent to lead this team to a college football playoff; the Tigers just need to put things together. The 2023 season could be a huge one for this Clemson football program.

