Cade Johnson clears concussion protocol 12 days after going to hospital

Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson has cleared concussion protocol, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

His return to full football activities comes 12 days after he was transported to the hospital during halftime of a preseason game against the Vikings. Johnson was released the following day after being evaluated for a neck injury and a concussion.

Johnson was injured on a kick return in the second quarter.

He signed with Seattle as an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State in 2021. He played three games last season, the first of his career.

Johnson's return is welcome as first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery in Philadelphia, sapping the team's depth at the position.