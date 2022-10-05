Who is Cade Fortin? What to know about Arkansas’ quarterback

When Cade Fortin transferred to Arkansas in January, it went largely overlooked. The Razorbacks had KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby and Kade Renfro already in the fold for the 2022 season.

The whole reason Fortin came to Arkansas, as we wrote when he arrived, was to provide insurance should something happen to Jefferson this year. Come Saturday, it may be the walk-on getting the start and taking snaps when the No. 25 Hogs play at Mississippi State.

Jefferson, Arkansas’ starter the last season-and-a-half, is having “symptoms,” coach Sam Pittman said. He didn’t say of what.

Renfro messed up his ACL in December and the former scholarship quarterback from Ole Miss hasn’t been a factor in 2022.

And Hornsby, who was listed as the back-up, has played before and is a fan-favorite, wasn’t the first one off the bench when Jefferson went out for the last two series against Alabama.

So who is Cade Fortin, then? If we know one thing, it’s that coaches and players “have confidence” in him if he gets the start against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Cade Fortin is on his third team

Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) spies on South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Fortin spent his first three years of college football in Chapel Hill, playing for North Carolina. He transferred to South Florida for the 2021 season and then to Arkansas over the winter.

Dual-Threat

Oct 13, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Cade Fortin (6) runs the ball during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fortin isn’t the type of player who can change the game with his legs the way Jefferson can, but he’s averaged more than six yards a carry for his career and can have the odd play call for him now and again.

Fortin was highly recruited

Sep 11, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) drops back against the Florida Gators during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fortin was a four-star quarterback per ESPN when he was in high school and a three-star composite via 247Sports. Texas A&M thought highly enough of Fortin to offer him a scholarship out of Suwanee, Georgia.

Making his fourth start

Nov 24, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Cade Fortin (6) runs with the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Deonte Holden (55) and safety Jarius Morehead (31) defend during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fortin started two games during his time at North Carolina and was hopeful to be the main guy at South Florida. But his one start with the Bulls resulted him being pulled after four series in which he completed 3 of 9 passes for zero yards.

Cade Fortin is not KJ Jefferson

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As (unjustifiably) frustrated as some fans had become with Jefferson’s play the last two games, Fortin lacks the Arkansas starter’s arm strength, physical presence and experience.

