Cade Cunningham put up a stat line no rookie has had since Michael Jordan

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham on Tuesday produced a career-high 34 points and finished with a stat line no rookie has put up since Michael Jordan.

Cunningham also recorded eight rebounds, eight assists, four blocked shots and two steals in 40 minutes of work during the 110-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He went 14-of-26 from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

The No. 1 pick joined Jordan as the only two rookies in NBA history to record at least 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four blocks in a single game. He is also the sixth Pistons rookie ever to reach 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey liked his production on offense.

The way he was seeing the floor, passing the ball, finding other people. We have to make shots when he does that, but you have to have a guy like that who can get his own shot no matter who is on him. They were trying to semi-blitz him and keep him from turning the corner — he figured that out. He really gave it to us on the offensive end, especially in the second half down the stretch.

Cunningham recorded 19 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help the Pistons stay in the contest. Behind his clutch play, the Pistons managed to cut the deficit to three points but were unable to get any closer.

Cade Cunningham (32 PTS) drains this CLUTCH three for the Pistons to set a new career-high!@nuggets: 104@DetroitPistons: 98 3:23 remaining on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/eyDEZSiVP6 — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2022

The 20-year-old was tasked with running the offense for the Pistons for much of the final period. He made very mistakes down the stretch and was a big reason why the Pistons were alive with his decision-making and scoring ability.

Story continues

Cunningham feels like he has made huge strides with running the offense.

I think more than anything, it has been about making my mind up about what I’m trying to do before the play presents itself. Now I’m just reading the play as it comes, being more disciplined about my reads and I think we’re getting better outcomes. My teammates, when they are aggressive and everybody is getting their shot off, we’re a lot tougher to guard.

Cunningham has proven this season that he is capable of leading the Pistons and filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He has also locked in on the defensive end of the floor at times and has shown great potential on that end of the floor.

After missing time to begin the season due to injury, Cunningham is off and running with the Pistons. He is showcasing why he was the No. 1 pick and has his name firmly in the mix as a Rookie of the Year front-runner, as a result.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Cade Cunningham tied Isiah Thomas, Grant Hill in some Pistons history Pistons react to career night by Cade Cunningham in win over Jazz Cade Cunningham became youngest Pistons player to notch triple-double

List