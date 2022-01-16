Cade Cunningham ejected after dunk for… taunting? It’s a terrible call.

Let. The. Players. Play.

The NBA is an entertainment product, let the players show their passion and joy. And let them celebrate and talk a little trash.

Cade Cunningham — who already had one technical from a play earlier in the game against the Suns — threw down an athletic and impressive reverse slam over Jalen Smith, then pointed at him (or someone), and instantly drew a second technical for taunting. Cunningham was ejected.

You have to love that the people running the official NBA Twitter account thought the play was worth sending out, just without the referee follow through.

Here was how referee crew chief Kevin Cutler explained the ejection postgame, answering a question from pool reporter Rod Beard of the Detroit News:

“After he dunked the ball, he was assessed a technical foul for a physical taunt for pointing at the defender.”

Soft.

There is a time and a place where a tech for some over-the-top taunting is deserved, but this was nowhere near that — and you have to know this means an ejection. The official needs to take a breath and decide if this is really the call they want to make.

Cunningham still finished with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

This call also didn’t change the game, the Suns were dominant from the start, looking every bit the best team in basketball, and they ran away with a 135-108 victory. Devin Booker scored 30 on 11-of-18 shooting.

