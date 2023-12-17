Cade Cunningham in disbelief as Detroit Pistons embarrassment increases with each loss

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday morning, a few hours after the Detroit Pistons dropped a franchise-record 22nd game in a row, Monty Williams and Cade Cunningham had a conversation about losing.

More specifically, about the pain of losing, and how they can apply it moving forward.

“As we go through this, there’s a deep pain that comes from this,” Williams said before the losing streak extended to 23 in a 32-point defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. “You typically don’t get that until you get into the playoffs. We have a chance to go through this now, and we’ve always referred to this as we go forward, we never want to go back to this once we get out of it. I think these kinds of moments allow for you to grow properly as you understand how important discipline is every single day.”

Cunningham, just over 100 games into his career and finally healthy after playing just 12 games last season, has never experienced anything like this. Neither have his teammates.

The Pistons (2-24) are losing at a historic pace: Only two teams in NBA history have lost more games in a row during a season. It has been a test for everyone to stay connected, and motivated, as they look to turn the page on one of the worst stretches in the history of the franchise.

No one could’ve predicted this. But the 2021 first overall pick, who led the team with 25 points and six assists Saturday, is trying to take whatever lessons he can from this. What else can you do?

“We all hate where it’s gotten,” Cunningham said in the locker room. “We can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. But it is what it is. We gotta fight through it. That’s one of the main things that I’ve been trying to challenge myself with, is fight through it every day, through bumps, bruises. I don’t want to allow that to take me away from it. I know how hard it is for the group. For everybody, we just need all hands on board. I’ve been trying to personally take that on and just weather the storm. It’s hard, but I don’t want to hide from it. There’s nowhere to hide.”

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham takes a shot against Bucks center Brook Lopez in the second quarter of the Pistons' 146-114 loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Because Cunningham missed the majority of his sophomore season, his perspective may be different from his teammates. He can’t help but feel some gratitude, even as losses pile up. He’s playing, and is optimistic that he’ll be part of the reason the team eventually turns things around.

The losing still hurts, though.

“Missing those games, I was in a way more dark spot than I am right now, playing and being able to do this,” he said. “I’m having a lot of fun. Losing the games is the worst thing ever, I hate it more than anything. But every day, in warmups, I’m like I’m blessed to do this. I have another opportunity to play and try to win. That’s where it comes from, is just being healthy and being able to play.”

After games, Cunningham has taken on the responsibility of being a motivator. After Friday’s loss in Philadelphia, he took a moment to dap up several of his teammates and give words of encouragement. The Pistons’ body language has changed as the streak has continued. Players are clearly struggling, missing wide-open shots and committing sloppy turnovers. Cunningham hasn’t been immune — he tallied just four points in 24 minutes in the 32-point loss to the 76ers.

“I have a lot of responsibility with the ball in my hands, so with that, a lot of responsibility is on me for our flow and everything,” he said. “Because of that, I have no choice but to make sure everybody knows that I’m with them. And we gotta keep our spirits up. We can’t get broke by this. We’ve all been through terrible things in our lives, and losing basketball games, this is the worst thing that all of us have ever been through basketball-wise. We gotta stay together and keep our spirits up. That’s what I try to bring every day.”

One of Detroit’s most glaring issues has been their lack of shot-making from behind the arc. They hit a season-low 19% of their attempts Friday, and improved marginally to 21.4% on Saturday. League-wide, they’re last in percentage at 32.9%.

The irony is that they have several good shooters on the roster, and have generated open shots. Bojan Bogdanovic is a career 39.4% marksman. Alec Burks has hit 38.3% of his tries. Detroit’s last two losses saw both players miss multiple wide-open looks. On Saturday, they combined to shoot 2-for-8.

Missing shots has impacted their defense, as it’s allowed opposing teams to initiate fast breaks off of the long rebounds, and has prevented the Pistons from setting their defense up. Cunningham is confident that shots will fall, eventually. They will need to in order to snap this streak.

Pistons coach Monty Williams looks on the in the second quarter of the Pistons' 146-114 loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Milwaukee.

“It’s hard to get stops whenever they’re coming down off a rebound every time,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to get stops whenever you’re playing with a set defense. You can talk, everything is better when you hit shots. We gotta set our defense more and get good shots on offense so we can get back into our defense.”

At this point in the losing streak, the Pistons are trying to maintain morale and see the big picture. They entered the season with high expectations, and those have been tossed out of the window as losses have piled. A lot of talented teams endured losing streaks first. Few teams in NBA history have lost as many games as Detroit has.

Cunningham is doing what he can to make sense of all the madness.

“You gotta figure out how to win,” he said. “It could be any day that something clicks for us and then we can ride that out. We’re just trying to figure out what clicks and what works for us. We can play two weeks of strong basketball and be right back in the hunt of trying to get something going this year. It’s a lot of basketball left to be played. We just have to stay grounded, keep working at it and keep trying to learn from it.”

