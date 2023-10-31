Cade Cunningham bested by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Pistons flunk test at Thunder, 124-112

The third time was not the charm for the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons in preseason defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder twice, but couldn’t overcome a cold start in Oklahoma City on Monday in the regular season, falling to the Thunder, 124-112, at Paycom Center.

The Pistons (2-2) got a nice performance off the bench from second-yard guard Jaden Ivey, who scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half. Cade Cunningham finished with 17 points and five assists, but it was a rough outing for him. He shot 5-for-15 overall and was responsible for seven of the Pistons' 16 turnovers.

Ausar Thompson had trouble standing up after suffering an apparent leg injury in the third quarter, but left the court under his own power and returned in the fourth quarter. He was effective on both ends of the floor, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds (seven offensive), three assists and three blocks.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander led all players with 32 points and nine rebounds, and Chet Holmgren gave Detroit problems defensively and tallied 14 points and four blocks.

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the second quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Oct. 30, 2023.

The Thunder got off to a strong defensive start, and the Pistons were unable come back from a 12-point deficit at the end of the first quarter. It was also Detroit's weakest defense effort thus far this season, as the Thunder shot 53% overall. The Pistons previously hadn't let an opponent score more than 104 points, or shoot better than 42%.

Thunder defense shuts down Pistons

Every drive to the rim was greeted with a wall of long limbs. When left open, players struggled to convert. The first half was the Pistons’ worst of the season by a wide margin — they shot 35.6% overall, 5-for-14 from 3 (35.7%) and turned the ball over nine times.

It was largely because of a very poor first quarter that saw Detroit make just six of its 20 field goals (20%). The Pistons found a rhythm in the third quarter — largely thanks to Ivey, who scored xx of his xx points in the second half. He drained a stepback 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven, 82-75, with 2:11 on the clock.

Holmgren sat on the bench with five fouls to start the fourth quarter, but the Pistons couldn’t capitalize. They maintained their offensive momentum, finishing the second half with a field goal percentage of 50%. But the Thunder were hot, and shot 12-for-21in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

Ausar make impact on both ends

The rookie was one of Detroit’s lone bright spots, as Monday was his first double-double of the season and third-straight game with double-digit rebounds. Defensively, he was strong. Gilgeous-Alexander had a good game, but it wasn’t because of Thompson. He did an admirable job harassing OKC’s All-Star, denying him at the rim several times and shadowing him closely on his drives to the rim.

Thompson had several standout defensive plays in the second quarter. He blocked Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup attempt with 4:10 on the clock, and then jostled him into an offensive foul and turnover in the span of a minute shortly before halftime.

Thompson established himself on offense in the second half, scoring three buckets in transition — including a one-handed alley-oop finish — to bring the Pistons within 10 points. After exiting the game midway through the third with an injury scare, he returned in the fourth and knocked down a long midrange jumper to close out his standout two-way performance.

