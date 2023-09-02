Caddo Mills game suspended after two players airlifted to HRMC

Sep. 2—Friday night's Caddo Mills football game against Bullard was suspended after at least two players for the Foxes were taken to hospitals. The game was stopped with a minute and 33 seconds left in the third quarter when the game was called.

"On behalf of all Bullard Panthers, our hearts and prayers are with the Caddo Mills community for complete healing of the injured students," Bullard ISD said in a statement.

The first Caddo Mills player was airlifted to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville at about 10:45 p.m., followed shortly by a second who was also flown to HRMC.

The identities of the players have not been released. No reports have been released as to the extent of the injuries but they were believed to be possible neck or back injuries.

Late in the third quarter, the Foxes had just scored a touchdown to pull within 38-28 and on the ensuing kickoff, a Caddo Mills player was injured. According to multiple reports, school athletic trainers and emergency medical technicians on-site immediately attended to the injured players.

The game was the home opener for Caddo Mills. This story will be updated as more information is made available.