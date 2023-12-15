Who are the caddies for Tiger and Charlie at the PNC Champ.?

Who are the caddies for Tiger and Charlie at the PNC Champ.?

Previously at the PNC Championship, Tiger Woods had Joe LaCava on his bag and Joe’s son, Joe, Jr., would loop for Tiger’s son, Charlie.

The elder LaCava is now employed by Patrick Cantlay and the elder Woods is looking for a fulltime bagman in 2024.

As was the case at the Hero World Challenge a couple of weeks ago, Rob McNamara, Tiger’s righthand man and the executive VP of TGC Ventures, will caddie for the 15-time major winner at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

As for Charlie Woods, he will have Luke Wise, his high school teammate at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on his bag. The two helped lead the private school to a state championship last month.

Round 1 of the PNC Championship, which features 20 teams of mostly major winners and family members, begins Saturday with live coverage at 8:15 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Stream each day of the PNC Championship live on Peacock. Click here to learn more and sign up to watch 20 family teams, including Tiger and Charlie Woods.