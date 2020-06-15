Caddie John Wood on the PGA Tour's return, getting along with his ex-bosses, and his side hobby as a musician

The most unusual part of the PGA Tour's return for John Wood may have been simply that he wound up having the weekend off. After all, when you're Matt Kuchar's caddie, missed cuts don't happen often.

But despite a disappointing Friday finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the veteran looper was happy to just be out on tour again following a 13-week layoff due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And he joined the Golf Digest Podcast to describe what it was like to be on the grounds—and inside the ropes—at Colonial Country Club this past week.

Wood, a former caddie for Hunter Mahan, Mark Calcavecchia, and Kevin Sutherland, also shared stories from his two decades-plus on tour, and how he's managed to maintain good relationships with all his former bosses. He let us in on what it's like to caddie at a Ryder Cup, talked about he and Kuchar's close call at the 2017 Open, and, yes, the El Tucan controversy that resulted after he missed a rare tournament.

Plus, Wood chatted about his side hobby as a musician and revealed his pick for the best caddying cameo of all time (Sorry, Daniel Rapaport). Dan, Sam Weinman, and I also discussed Daniel Berger's big win at Colonial, Bryson DeChambeau's big physique and the Jordan Spieth Experience. Please have a listen: