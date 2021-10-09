Caddie collapses, dies during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event in Mexico

Tragedy struck on the golf course during a PGA Tour Latinoamerica event earlier this week when a caddie collapsed on course and could not be revived.

During Thursday’s opening round of the Dev Series Final in Nueva Vallarta, Mexico, sanctioned by the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, caddie Alberto Olguin collapsed on the ninth tee at approximately 3:00 p.m., according to a release issued by the tour. It was the final hole of the day for Olguin, of Mexico City, who was caddying for Venezuelan Manuel Torres.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on Olguin and transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead by 3:57 p.m. The tour noted in a statement that it planned to honor Olguin later in the week.

Torres, who was a member of the Lynn University team that won the NCAA Division II national title in 2018, remains in the tournament.