Caddie, childcare worker test positive for COVID-19 at new LPGA Drive On stop in Georgia

The LPGA returns to action this week at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia, and the tour has reported that on-site COVID-19 testing returned two positive results.

Maria Torres has withdrawn from the LPGA Drive On Championship after her caddie tested positive for COVID-19. The caddie has begun a 10-day quarantine. Torres and one other individual are also being quarantined due to close contact.

“After learning through the LPGA Tour testing process that my caddie tested positive for COVID-19, I have withdrawn from the LPGA Drive On Championship,” said Torres in a statement. “I am not experiencing any symptoms, but I am self-isolating and will follow CDC and LPGA guidelines. I really look forward to when I can play again and wish best of luck to everyone competing this week.”

In addition, one childcare provider tested positive for COVID-19. The children who were in close contact with that particular daycare worker have been quarantined. The tour stated that, following guidance from the CDC and the LPGA medical directors, contacts of a contact (in this case LPGA moms) are not considered contagious and do not require isolation or quarantine.

The event takes place Oct. 22-25 in Greensboro, Georgia.

