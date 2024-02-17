Cactus basketball head coach Dirk Walker unable to lead team after assault, carjacking

Cactus Cobras Head Coach Dirk Walker signals to players from the sidelines at Deer Valley High School in Glendale on Jan. 16, 2024.

Glendale Cactus will be playing host to its 4A play-in boys basketball game tonight against Tucson Amphitheater without its head coach.

Dirk Walker said he is out for at least two weeks while recovering from injuries he received after being attacked at a gas station following his team's Feb. 1 loss at Phoenix Thunderbird.

Walker said he was at a gas station to put air in his tire when he was attacked and had his car stolen.

"Because I was knocked out, I have no idea what happened," Walker said in a text message to The Arizona Republic on Friday evening. "Last thing I remember is putting air in my tire at a gas station and the next thing I remember was waking up at a different gas station with no car and severely beaten.

"I don't have any other details about it. Just in recovering process now since coming home from hospital and trying to rally the guys for the playoffs."

The car was found a few days later at another gas station undrivable.

"I don't know a lot of details beyond that," he said.

Walker said he wants the focus to be on his team and not himself.

"Honestly, I'd rather you focus on the kids as they battle for a playoff push," Walker said in the text.

If Cactus loses tonight, its season is over. A win would put the Cobras in the 16-team 4A tournament that starts on Wednesday night.

