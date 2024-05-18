Cacace upsets Cordina to claim IBF world title

Super-featherweight Anthony Cacace pulled off a huge shock in Saudi Arabia by stopping Joe Cordina in the eighth round to win the IBF world title.

The Belfast underdog delivered a brutal performance, dropping the Welshman in the third as Cordina struggled.

Cacace, 35, continued to dominate the rounds with power punches before the referee halted the contest following a flurry of shots.

Welshman Cordina, 32, suffered a first defeat in his 18th pro fight as Cacace claimed a deserved maiden world title in his 23rd outing.

