MLB: Cabrera delivers walk-off home run for Tigers

Miguel Cabrera delivered a walk-off home run for the Detroit Tigers in MLB, while Matt Davidson continued his good form for the Chicago White Sox.

Cabrera was the hero for the Tigers with his first home run since May 20, a two-run walk-off shot that gave Detroit a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames also hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the ninth, seeing Milwaukee edge the St Louis Cardinals 6-4.

Davidson homered once more as the White Sox overcame the slumping Baltimore Orioles 5-2.

The Cleveland Indians thrashed the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5, the Minnesota Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Boston Red Sox 1-0.

The Washington Nationals had an 8-3 win against the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies won a thriller against the San Francisco Giants 10-9.

The Oakland Athletics had a thrilling 8-7 win over the New York Yankees after 10 innings and the Kansas City Royals enjoyed a 7-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

RED-HOT DAVIDSON

White Sox rookie Davidson went deep for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored to give the Orioles their seventh loss in eight games.

SUPER STORY

Rockies infielder Trevor Story laid out to rob the Giants' Denard Span of a two-run bloop single.

GSELLMAN TORN APART

Mets starter Robert Gsellman was lit up for seven runs and 11 hits in five innings of work. He served up Bryce Harper's blast but also allowed the Nationals' league-leading 100th home run, a dinger off the bat of Michael A. Taylor to give manager Dusty Baker a win on his 68th birthday.

INDIANS AT TWINS

Cleveland (32-31) enter the three-game series trailing Minnesota (34-29) by two games for the American League Central lead. Nik Turley (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will make his second MLB start to open the series against the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco (6-3, 3.36 ERA), who is just 2-6 in his career against the Twins.