Cabinet Secretary said Carrie Johnson was ‘the real person in charge’ during lockdown, texts reveal

Simon Case said he believed Carrie Johnson was the real prime minister during lockdown, text messages shown at the Covid Inquiry reveal.

A series of WhatsApps between some of Boris Johnson’s top aides suggest the Prime Minister was making decisions on Covid restrictions based solely on the wishes of his wife.

In one heated message, Mr Case, who was appointed Cabinet Secretary in September 2020, wrote that Mrs Johnson was “the real person in charge” at No 10.

The messages, which were handed to the inquiry by Dominic Cummings as part of his written evidence, are undated, but are believed to have been sent sometime in autumn 2020, before the Government introduced a “tier” system of regional lockdowns.

A message sent by Mr Case to Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, then No 10’s director of communications, reads: “I’m not sure I can cope with today. Might just go home.

“Matt (Hancock) just called, having spoken to PM. According to Matt, (so aim off, obvs), PM has asked Matt to work up regional circuit breakers for the North (as per Northern Ireland) today - and to bring recommendations. I am going to scream…”

Mr Cain responds: “Sigh. Wtf (What the f---) are we talking about?”

He adds: “Whatever Carrie cares about I guess.”

Mr Cummings, then the prime minister’s most senior adviser, agrees, saying: “This is all [Carrie]”.

Mr Case replies: “I was always told that Dom was the secret PM. How wrong they are. I look forward to telling select cttee tomorrow - “oh, f--- no, don’t worry about Dom, the real person in charge is Carrie”.

Referring again to Mrs Johnson, Mr Cain writes: “Also she doesn’t know wtf she is talking about either, Jesus”.

‘Terrible, tragic joke’

In a final message, a seemingly distressed Mr Case writes: “This gov’t doesn’t have the credibility needed to be imposing stuff within only days of deciding not to.

“We look like a terrible, tragic joke.

“If we were going hard, that decision was needed weeks ago. I cannot cope with this.”

The new three-tier system took effect on Oct 14 2020, but it did not prove effective and a second national lockdown had to be called, taking effect on Nov 5.

News of that lockdown was leaked to the Mail, the Times and the Sun on the evening of Friday Oct 30 - forcing Mr Johnson to make the announcement earlier than anticipated on the Saturday.

It sparked a huge Whitehall row over the identity of the “chatty rat” who had leaked the news that a second lockdown had been agreed.

Fingers were pointed at the then health secretary Matt Hancock, who denied the charge. Figures in No 10 blamed Mr Cummings, while he pinned the blame on Henry Newman, a former adviser to Michael Gove who by then was working in Downing Street.

A Whitehall inquiry was launched into the leak, but the culprit was never identified.

‘Toxic atmosphere’

The text messages, shown during testimony by Alex Thomas, the director of Civil Service and policy-making at the Institute for Government think tank, are the latest in a series of correspondence that reveal government in-fighting during the pandemic.

Counsel to the Inquiry Hugo Keith KC said in his opening statement last week that the thousands of WhatsApp messages between ministers and advisers handed to the inquiry paint a “depressing picture of the toxic atmosphere” in No 10 at the height of the pandemic.

He described “factional infighting” in the Government, and “internecine attacks on colleagues”.

It was previously revealed that Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser to the Government during the crisis, has handed a nightly diary he wrote during the height of the pandemic over to the inquiry.

In it, he reveals the “chaos” in No 10, as well what he described as Mr Johnson’s “bipolar” decision-making.

The Covid Inquiry is currently hearing evidence in its second module, scrutinising government decision-making during the pandemic.

It is set to hear evidence from Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings, and Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, next month.

The inquiry continues.