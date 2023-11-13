Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out

James Cleverly arrives in Downing Street after the sacking of Suella Braverman - SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Rishi Sunak has sacked his Home Secretary as he kicks off a widely anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

Suella Braverman predictably became the first to go after sparking a political firestorm last week by claiming the Metropolitan Police were “playing favourites” with protesters.

In a shock twist, former prime minister David Cameron is being made Foreign Secretary after a seven-year break from frontline politics.

Follow the ministerial comings and goings below as we update you on the key developments throughout the day.

Who is out?

After nearly a week of speculation over her fate, Rishi Sunak has decided it’s curtains for Suella Braverman.

The outgoing Home Secretary provoked an almighty row by claiming police were biased towards “pro-Palestinian mobs” ahead of the Armistice Day march.

Her remarks - in an article for The Times - were blamed for inciting violence by far-Right counter-protesters on Saturday.

Following a further bout of fiery rhetoric on Sunday, Ms Braverman became the first to get the boot in Monday’s reshuffle.

A No 10 source said: “Suella has gone because the Prime Minister wants a united team to deliver the changes this country needs for the long term.”

Ms Braverman said: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course.”

The schools minister has said he has quit the Government and will not stand at the next general election.

“Over the last few weeks I have been discussing taking up a diplomatic role after the general election,” the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton said.

“To enable me to do so I have asked the Prime Minister if I can step down from the Government at the reshuffle and he has agreed.”

He added: “I campaigned for Rishi last summer and I remain an enthusiastic supporter of the Prime Minister’s leadership.”

The health minister has announced he is stepping down.

Mr O’Brien tweeted: “It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC. Great ministerial team & spads and some fab officials.

But with so much going on locally I want to focus 100 per cent on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches. I’m also keen to see more of our two small children (artwork attached)”.

Who is in?

The former prime minister has been appointed Foreign Secretary, No 10 has confirmed.



He has been made a life peer in order to take up the role.

His arrival in Downing Street just before 9am this morning stunned Westminster. He has been away from the political frontline for more than seven years after his exit from No10 in July 2016 in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Mr Cleverly is the new Home Secretary, replacing Ms Braverman, Downing Street has confirmed.

It is effectively a sideways move from the Foreign Office, as another of the four great offices of state.

This story will be updated throughout the day as the reshuffle progresses.