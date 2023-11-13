Cabinet reshuffle- Who is in, who is out-_3.mp4
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant analysis and takeaways from each and every game of Week 10 of NFL action. After lamenting the lackluster primetime slate so far this season, the dynamic duo start with a few of the games that stood out as they discuss C.J. Stroud's massive win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals as his legend continues to grow, the magic of Joshua Dobbs and his inspiring starts for the Vikings and the Browns' biggest win of the season over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Later, Fitz and Frank dive into each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their analysis on the 49ers' resurgence, Kyler Murray's return, the Lions and their ability to win consistently, Bill Belichick and the meltdown in New England and much more.
Brock Purdy's big day was a key ingredient to San Francisco snapping its three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, but not the only one.
Fresh off a bye week and armed with new talent on defense, the 49ers looked very much like Super Bowl contenders against the league's hottest team.
Even when things went wrong on Sunday for the 49ers, they ended up going right.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
Morris took over as NC State's starter in October but doesn't want to play in a fifth game this season.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?
Two of the NBA's best teams meet in Denver on Wednesday night.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
Dan Titus gets you ready for the week ahead in fantasy basketball with his priority adds and things to watch for in the NBA.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.