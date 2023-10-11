Cabin Crew Fights off Mosquito Swarm, Delays Volaris Flight

A Volaris flight traveling within Mexico from Guadalajara to Mexico City on Friday, October 6, was delayed by more than two hours due to a mosquito infestation, local media reported.

Flight history for VOI221 on October 6 shows that the scheduled departure time of 4:30 pm CST was delayed until 6:59 pm CST.

Video taken by passenger Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjarez Corona shows the flight crew spraying insect repellent as the swarm of mosquitoes buzzes around the cabin.

Speaking to Storyful, Corona said the mosquitos did not stop until the lights were turned off.

Local media noted Guadalajara International Airport’s history of mosquitoes impacting flights, pointing to a 2019 social media post of a similar experience.

Storyful has reached out to Volaris airline for comment on the October 6 incident. Credit: Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjarez Corona via Storyful