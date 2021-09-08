Cabello scores first career hat trick in Lions' victory over APA

Sep. 8—ANDERSON — The Liberty Christian Lions are not used to long streaks of losing soccer games, but they entered Tuesday's home match against crosstown rival Anderson Prep having dropped three in a row.

Who better to facilitate the ending of that skid than their top two scorers, who both happen to be juniors?

Josiah Cabello recorded his first career hat-trick, and Abraham Tapia added a pair of goals as the Lions racked up six first-half scores on their way to a 7-0 win over the Jets.

The Lions' most recent loss was Saturday at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, a 4-1 defeat to Yorktown. Coach D.J. Callahan said playing a difficult recent and future schedule will help his team be prepared for the postseason as Liberty Christian (3-3) guns for a third straight sectional title.

"We've been playing really high quality teams lately," Callahan said. "Those losses are tough, but we feel like we were learning through them. Today, we kind of put together things we learned, and it felt good to see it out here."

The Lions took the lead just under eight minutes into the game when Markus Williams capitalized off a corner kick scramble to put home his first goal of the season for a 1-0 advantage.

The score remained that way for the better part of 10 minutes until Tapia found the open Cabello for his first score of the evening.

That combo worked again, this time the other way around, at the 17:10 mark of the first half for a 3-0 lead. The goal also opened the floodgates as the Lions found the back of the net twice more in the next two minutes of play. First Williams found Vlad Boiko at the 15:58 mark, and 22 seconds later, Cabello scored his second goal for a 5-0 lead.

Cabello beat the defense to a long boot by defender Aaron Woodyard and completed his hat trick with 9:10 to go until intermission.

"It feels amazing to come out here to play well with the team after some sad losses," Cabello said.

Story continues

Woodyard, Shameel Clervrain and Xavier White spearheaded a strong Liberty defensive effort that largely kept senior keeper Tyler Houk clean. When he did need to make a play, Houk did so with five saves.

"The back four kept Tyler a little more at ease, which is what we want," Callahan said. "We don't want Tyler to have to work hard. He will if we ask him to, but that back four was strong."

"Knowing that we can trust our defense and our goalie feels good, so we can just go ahead and attack," Cabello added. "We can just go out there and take our shots."

Tapia added his second tally in the closing moments of the second half for the final margin of victory. Tapia now has seven goals on the season, and Cabello is right behind him with six.

"Playing high-quality opponents, like postseason quality, has given us those chances to learn," Callahan said. "We have three games this week, a great way to get some momentum going."

It was the fifth straight loss for APA (1-6-1) and the 10th straight win in the series for the Lions.

The Jets will host University on Thursday evening while the Lions will entertain Wapahani on Friday evening before travelling to Centerville on Saturday morning.

Contact Rob Hunt at

rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com

or 765-640-4886.