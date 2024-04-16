Cabeen continues improvement as Packers host a triangular

Apr. 15—Austin junior Isaiah Cabeen continued to build on his breakout season for the Packers as Austin's boys and girls teams each took third in a home triangular at Larry Gilbertson Track and Field Monday.

Cabeen took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.65 as Seth Johnson of Owatonna ran the third best time in Minnesota this year with a time of 39.96 seconds. While he didn't take first, it's races like Monday's that have built up Cabeen's motivation to improve in the hurdles.

"It took some developing and it was hard at the beginning because I didn't have any endurance," Cabeen said. "Now that I've built up my endurance, I'm getting there."

Cabeen, who took fifth in the triple jump, has had some good teammates to run with as Alan Obang took second in the 110-meter hurdles and Triumph Ogbeide took fourth in long jump.

Competing with his teammates and opponents has motivated Cabeen.

"I've just been practicing hard and I put in 100 percent every time," Cabeen said. "Other people push you to be your best and that's how you get to the next level. It's everyone's job to step up."

The Austin girls were led by Marissa Shute, who won the 1600-meter run and Aggie McKichan, who took first in the high jump.

Chok Bol took second in the 100-meter hurdles and Marie Tolbert took third in the 300-meter hurdles.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 92; 2. Mankato East 80; 3. Austin 14

4 x 800-meter relay: Thomas Asmus, Ian Johnson, Jonas Hovland, Joey Hilkin (fourth, 9:39.38)

110-meter hurdles: Alan Obang (second, 17.27); Triumph Ogbeide (eighth, 18.24)

100-meter dash: Jamal Faux (fourth, 11.99); Carter Holt (fifth, 12.10)

4 x 200-meter relay: Triumph Ogbeide, Carter Holt, M. Taylor, Jamal Faux (third, 1:37.48)

1600-meter run: Thomas Ausmus (eighth, 5:00.15)

4 x 100-meter run: Jamal Faux, M. Taylor, Triumph Ogbeide, Carter Holt (first, 45.51)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (second, 43.65)

800-meter run: Jackson Hilkin (fourth, 2:20.26)

200-meter run: Myles Taylor (sixth, 24.42)

3200-meter run: Jonas Hovland (ninth, 11:32.44)

4 x 400-meter relay: I. Cabeen, T. Asmus, J. Hilkin, I. Johnson (fourth, 3:45.05)

High jump: Matthew Oldenkamp (10th, 5-2)

Long jump: Triumph Ogbeide (fourth, 18-7)

Pole vault: Colton Qualey (seventh, 9-0)

Triple jump: Isaiah Cabeen (fifth, 39-3); Riley Ferguson (eight, 36-1)

Discus: Elijah Kline (ninth, 110-3)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato East 87; 2. Owatonna 81; 3. Austin 18

4 x 800-meter relay: Marissa Shute, Grace Vorherms, D. Olna, Lillyan Wiese (third, 11:16.95)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (second, 17.20); Emily Klapperch (seventh, 18.79); Kylie Crouch (10th, 19.83)

100-meter dash: Marie Tolbert (fifth, 13.91)

1600-meter run: Lillyan Wiese (seventh, 6:18.27); Grace Vortherms (11th, 6:38.83)

4 x 100-meter relay: J. Zimmerli, A. Okey, S. Meyer, A. Reyes Garcia (third, 56.74)

400-meter run: Eve Kewatt (10th, 1:11.01)

300-meter hurdles: Marie Tolbert (third, 52.27); Chok Bol (seventh, 53.87)

800-meter run: Dori Olana (fourth, 2:52.44)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 12:30.88)

4 x 400-meter relay: C. Bol, M. Tolbert, N. Mar, M. Schute (fifth, 4:37.46)

High jump: Aggie McKichan (first, 5-0); Marie Tolbert (10th, 4-2)

Long jump: Elaine Chumba (11th, 13-9.50)

Triple jump: Elaine Chumba (seventh, 29-3); Awille Okey (eighth, 29-2)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (fourth, 32-11); Mia Maloney (11th, 27-4)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (fourth, 95-1)