Caballero’s homer, 2 early runs on a wild pitch send Rays to a 4-2 victory over the Angels

Video above: Fans fill the Trop for Tampa Bay Rays sold-out home opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Caballero homered, Tampa Bay scored two runs on a wild pitch in the first inning, and the Rays wrapped up their road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Zack Littell allowed just one run despite giving up six hits and three walks while pitching into the fifth inning for Tampa Bay, which won four of five after losing the first game of the trip at Colorado last week.

Tampa police arrest 1 of 2 suspected gunmen in shooting near Armature Works

Jo Adell homered and Zach Neto had an RBI single for the Angels, who have lost three of four. Los Angeles has also lost three of its first four series this season after closing out this 2-4 homestand.

Mike Trout doubled, singled and walked after homering in each of his previous three games, but he finished the game in the on-deck circle when Mickey Moniak struck out with a runner on base. Moniak and Angels manager Ron Washington were visibly furious about two called strikes earlier in the at-bat, with Washington stepping onto the field to voice his displeasure.

José Soriano (0-2) yielded four runs and six hits over four innings in his first major league start for the Angels.

The 25-year-old Soriano rebounded from two Tommy John surgeries in 16 months early in his career to make the Angels’ roster last season as a setup reliever. He got an opportunity in the rotation when Chase Silseth felt elbow pain following his start last weekend — but Tampa Bay scored three runs on Soriano’s first 10 pitches.

After the Rays loaded the bases with three hard-hit singles, two runners scored when catcher Matt Thaiss didn’t see Soriano’s wild pitch had rolled all the way to the backstop, and a third came home on Isaac Paredes’ sacrifice fly.

Pepiot strikes out a career-high 11 in Rays’ 3-2 victory Rockies

Caballero then hit his first homer of the season leading off the second.

Thaiss doubled and scored on Neto’s single in the fourth. Adell homered to the opposite field off reliever Kevin Kelly (1-0) in the sixth.

Adell singled in the eighth and stole second standing up, but he inexplicably overran the bag and got tagged out to end the Angels’ threat.

Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his second save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe injured his right oblique muscle Tuesday while preparing to pinch hit, manager Kevin Cash said. Lowe, who injured his left oblique one week ago, was out of the lineup Wednesday, and he’ll get an MRI soon.

Angels: Silseth has no ligament damage, an exam revealed. Los Angeles is cautiously confident the No. 5 starter does not have a major injury. “My heartbeat was racing, but seeing it was clean, it’s good,” Silseth said. “Seeing the results and stuff, hopefully be back in three weeks, a month hopefully. You never know.” … New reliever Robert Stephenson (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment this weekend with Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Rays: San Francisco visits Tropicana Field on Friday for the opener of a seven-game homestand. Tampa Bay hadn’t announced a starter.

Angels: Reid Detmers (2-0, 1.64 ERA) takes the mound in Boston on Friday when the Halos open a 10-game road trip that includes four games at Tampa Bay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.