CAA Taps Alex McGuire to Oversee Sports Media Representation in U.K. and Europe; Signs TV Host Laura Woods (EXCLUSIVE)

In a big move to plant their flag internationally, leading Hollywood talent agency CAA has appointed Alex McGuire to oversee the firm’s sports media representation efforts throughout the U.K. and Europe.

Based in London, McGuire will report into CAA sports media co-heads Matthew Kramer and Tom Young, and will help guide and grow the agency’s representation of sports broadcasters and on-air talent overseas. CAA has just signed sports broadcaster Laura Woods for exclusive representation in all areas.

Woods is a two-time winner of the SJA Sports presenter of the year award and was most recently awarded Broadcast Sport’s presenter of the year, in recognition of her work on ITV’s coverage of England Women’s international matches, FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup Finals and the FA Cup. She joined TNT Sports last year as its lead presenter across its coverage of the UEFA Champions League, 2024 Olympic Games and boxing. She previously hosted shows at DAZN, Sky Sports and TalkSPORT.

Matthew O’Donohoe, CAA Sports International president, said the agency is “extremely focused on the continued growth and expansion of CAA Sports’ reach and resources in the U.K., Europe and Asia, through the addition of best-in-class agents and executives and development of new service areas.”

He continued, “Under the leadership of veteran agents Tom Young and Matt Kramer, CAA Sports Media has become the industry leader in the representation of sports broadcasters, and we are thrilled to bring this area of expertise to our clients.”

McGuire joined CAA Sports in 2023 and previously spent a decade at YMU Group, where he represented some high profile U.K. sports broadcasters as head of sports media.

Kramer and Young said McGuire “has a proven track of success for his clients, spanning traditional broadcast and new media platforms.”

The pair said they “saw an opportunity in the international sports marketplace to deliver our 360-degree approach to client service, to both established and emerging sports broadcasters, throughout the region.”

CAA sports media clients include Kate Abdo, Erin Andrews, Gareth Bale, Doris Burke, Grant Hill, Travis Kelce, Frank Lampard, Rebecca Lowe, Freddie Ljungberg, Ange Postecoglou, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Rosberg, Tony Romo, Adam Schefter, Dwyane Wade and JJ Watt, among many others. CAA also represents more than 3,000 of the world’s top athletes.

While diversifying its portfolio in the sports landscape, CAA has also grown its roster of international talent in the film and TV world, with recent Oscar-winning clients such as Justine Triet, the writer and director of “Anatomy of a Fall,” and Takashi Yamazaki, the Japanese filmmaker behind the smash hit “Godzilla Minus One.”

