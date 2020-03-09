CAA Football spring glance

(Stats Perform) - James Madison and Villanova figure to swim in the deep end of the CAA Football waters this year.

Who's ready to join them?

Most teams are dipping their toes in the pool. Rebuilding Rhode Island is the only one out of 12 that doesn't appear strong enough to post a winning season.

Of course, that depth of quality teams defines the CAA. Starting with Delaware at James Madison on Sept. 5, every week of the 2020 season will include at least one conference game.

Following is a look across the CAA with spring practices underway in college football:

UALBANY

HEAD COACH: Greg Gattuso (33-37, six seasons; 130-69 overall)

2019 RECORD: 9-5, 6-2 CAA (2nd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: N/A

PRIORITIES: Improve last year's subpar special teams. Develop the wide receivers after losing standouts Juwan Green and Jerah Reeves.

NOTABLE: The Great Danes were picked 12th in the CAA's preseason poll, but finished second. It led to their first FCS playoff bid since 2011 and their first as a CAA member. Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler set the FCS single-season freshman record for 41 touchdown passes and finished second in voting for the Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award, while running back Karl Mofor produced 1,609 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage. The defense doesn't lack for tacklers with Levi Matheny (120), Danny Damico (109) and A.J. Mistler (109).

DELAWARE

HEAD COACH: Danny Rocco (19-16, three seasons; 109-58 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 3-5 CAA (Tie/9th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 17 (8 offense/9 defense)

PRIORITIES: Figure out the pass rush on both sides of the ball after the Blue Hens allowed 37 sacks and had just six (the FCS low). Continue the development in offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose's second season.

NOTABLE: The Blue Hens seek to get back to their 2018 playoff level, and they jump right into the CAA fire with a season-opening visits to James Madison and Maine. Having quarterback Nolan Henderson and linebacker Colby Reeder for full seasons after both suffered injuries is pivotal. Rocco can build around running back Will Knight, who averaged nearly 96 rushing yards and a touchdown over the last six games of his redshirt freshman campaign.

ELON

HEAD COACH: Tony Trisciani (5-6, one season)

2019 RECORD: 5-6, 4-4 CAA (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (7 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: To develop consistency in Trisciani's second season. Get better rushing the ball after ranking last in the CAA in yards per carry (3.3).

NOTABLE: Elon has to become more of a four-quarter team. There's still plenty returning in the offensive skills positions, including quarterback Davis Cheek, running back Jaylan Thomas and wide receiver Kortez Weeks. Defensive end Marcus Willoughby and cornerback Greg Liggs Jr. (FCS-high eight interceptions) are key losses, but the Phoenix had excellent depth to fall back on. They have to take advantage of their schedule in the first two months because November sees them visiting James Madison and Villanova with a home matchup against Towson in between.

JAMES MADISON

HEAD COACH: Curt Cignetti (14-2, one season; 81-28 overall)

2019 RECORD: 14-2, 8-0 CAA (1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 9 (4 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: Settle the starting quarterback, presumably between Cole Johnson and Gage Maloney. Find pass rushers to replace defensive ends John Daka and Ron'Dell Carter.

NOTABLE: JMU has been the outright CAA champ in three of the last four seasons. Cignetti will be put to the test in his second season given all the big senior losses. Some key FBS transfers have been added to the returning talent. On offense, it's hard to beat the 1-2 punch of running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton, but Solomon Vanhorse and Latrele Palmer make the unit even deeper. The strength of the defensive line can shift inside with defensive tackles Adeeb Atariwa and Mike Greene. Place-kicker Ethan Ratke and punter Harry O'Kelly have been excelling for a long time.

MAINE

HEAD COACH: Nick Charlton (6-6, one season)

2019 RECORD: 6-6, 4-4 CAA (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (8 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Fill the production of wide receivers Earnest Edwards III and Jaquan Blair. Strengthen the defensive line after the loss of three starters.

NOTABLE: The Black Bears underachieved a year ago following their CAA championship season in 2018. The late-season success of true freshman Joe Fagnano was a revelation and should carry into the new season. A veteran offensive line, anchored by Liam Dobson, will boost Rutgers transfer running back Elijah Banwell. It was obvious the defense missed linebacker Deshawn Stevens, the leading tackler two years ago who will be back in the lineup. Once again, the Black Bears will play two FBS opponents (Ball State and UConn).

NEW HAMPSHIRE

HEAD COACH: Sean McDonnell (154-95, 20 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 6-5, 5-3 CAA (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (8 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Improve the CAA's lowest-scoring offense. Replace two of the three starters at linebacker and the two starting cornerbacks.

NOTABLE: The beloved McDonnell, the two-time recipient of the Stats Perform Eddie Robinson Award, has returned from medical leave in his fight against cancer. Last year's tie for third place under interim coach Ricky Santos was encouraging for a program whose 14-year run of qualifying for the playoffs ended in 2018. The Wildcats appear to be a young team on the rise behind the likes of quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Carlos Washington Jr., offensive lineman Patrick Flynn and defensive lineman Niko Kvietkus. UNH has a favorable CAA schedule because James Madison, Villanova or Delaware are not on it.

RHODE ISLAND

HEAD COACH: Jim Fleming (15-53, six seasons; 36-54 overall)

2019 RECORD: 2-10, 0-8 CAA (12th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 10 (5 offense/5 defense)

PRIORITIES: Fix the CAA's worst defense, especially against the run. Figure out who will catch the ball after the Rams were wiped out of Aaron Parker, Isaiah Coulter and Ahmere Dorsey.

NOTABLE: URI surely will be picked to finish last in the CAA again. Few teams in the FCS were decimated this offseason as much as the Rams, who in addition to pivotal seniors lost Coulter to early entry into the NFL Draft and quarterback Vito Priore to graduate transfer. True freshmen Jared Heywood and Brady Martin will compete to be behind center and direct the inexperienced offense. Fifth-year running back Zoe Bryant Jr. is top returnee in the skills positions. The defense didn't land its coordinator, Jack Cooper, until almost mid-February.

RICHMOND

HEAD COACH: Russ Huesman (15-19, three seasons; 74-56 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 4-4 CAA (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 17 (9 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Sort out the running backs unit after an injury-plagued season and work in transfers Dante Black (UConn) and Kevin Brown (UMass). Develop the secondary, which struggled at cornerback and lost both starting safeties.

NOTABLE: Huesman's third season felt much better than the first two at Richmond, although the Spiders' 4-1 start in conference fizzled in November. Still, they appear primed to take a bigger step this year. Ball security is a focus. Dual-threat quarterback Joe Mancuso is capable of huge performances, but he needs some new wide receivers to emerge because the top two last year were seniors. The defense features a nice combination at linebacker with Tyler Dressler and Tristan Wheeler.

STONY BROOK

HEAD COACH: Chuck Priore (89-73, 15 seasons; 128-82 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 2-6 CAA (11th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (5 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Improve in the passing game, where the completion percentage was slightly below 50. Replace some of the defensive backs.

NOTABLE: The Seawolves' 2-6 conference record and 11th-place finish were the low marks of their first seven seasons in the CAA. Still, quarterback Tyquell Fields proved to be clutch in his first season as the starter and the running game remained relentless. The big news for the defense is defensive tackle Sam Kamara being granted a waiver by the NCAA for another season of eligibility. The Seawolves' first three games are on the road, including their conference opener at Towson on Sept. 19.

TOWSON

HEAD COACH: Rob Ambrose (66-64, 11 seasons; 69-71 overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-5, 4-4 CAA (Tie/5th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (7 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Keep the offense flowing by finding a replacement for quarterback Tom Flacco between Ryan Stover, Jeff Miller or a transfer. Develop depth at linebacker in the 3-4 defensive alignment.

NOTABLE: In addition to the returnees from last year, Towson brings past starters back from injuries with running back Shane Simpson, linebacker Ricky DeBerry and safety Jamal Gay. Simpson finished second in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game two years ago. It will be odd not to see Aidan O'Neill, who holds the CAA career record for field goals, lining up for attempts, but the Tigers return a strong punter in Shane McDonough.

VILLANOVA

HEAD COACH: Mark Ferrante (19-16, three seasons)

2019 RECORD: 9-4, 5-3 CAA (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 17 (10 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: The Wildcats seek to improve the pass rush from the defensive line, although the return of defensive end Malik Fisher provides an excellent start. More consistency at place-kicker.

NOTABLE: Ferrante had his first playoff squad last year, and this year's squad is equipped for a deep run. The Wildcats' first-round loss to Southeastern Louisiana reflected a pattern in which they were outscored 99-34 after halftime over the four losses. Quarterback Daniel Smith accounted for an FCS-high 48 total touchdowns and all of his top offensive weapons are back, including wide receiver Changa Hodge and Jaaron Hayek and running backs Justin Covington (off a season-ending knee injury) and DeeWil Barlee. Senior Forrest Rhyne will be one of the top linebackers in the FCS.

WILLIAM & MARY

HEAD COACH: Mike London (5-7, one season; 67-68 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 3-5 CAA (Tie/9th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 12 (8 offense/4 defense)

PRIORITIES: Fill the many voids on defense left by graduation, including six players with at least 29 career starts each. Improve last year's subpar kicking and punting.

NOTABLE: The Tribe had an encouraging first campaign under London, but this season rests on the younger players developing on defense. That scenario took place on offense last season because quarterback Hollis Mathis, top receiver Kane Everson and three of the four leading rushers (Mathis, Bronson Yoder, Donavyn Lester) were all true freshmen. The team's leader tackler, linebacker Trey Watkins, returns, and the defense basically has another returning starter in safety Nate Lewis, who was lost to injury early in the season.