C-U Little League tournaments to continue as planned

Jun. 13—CHAMPAIGN — The three remaining tournaments involving C-U Little League baseball teams will go on as scheduled, and organizers are confident last weekend's dustup that drew police won't be repeated.

The annual Twin City Tournament for players 12 and under started Thursday with four games in Champaign-Urbana and is scheduled to wrap up with Monday's semifinals and next Wednesday's championship game at Zahnd Park.

This weekend, all-star teams in Farm League (ages 9-10) and Suited (11-12) will compete in their own tournaments at Robeson Park and First Federal Park, respectively. The Farm tournament will pit teams from the same leagues that participated in last weekend's Peanut League All-Star Tournament (8-9) in Urbana, which was cut short Sunday when a tournament coordinator ruled a spectator had violated the league's zero tolerance policy for "unsportsmanlike behavior."

Champaign West president Greg Daley and First String president Peter McFarland said they are optimistic that the Farm League tournament will run smoothly as long as everybody's priority remains on making sure the kids have fun.

"In general, when you see something in youth sports like this, everybody's kind of always in awe but it continues," Daley said. "The hope is to come together as a town and just focus on baseball and fun and give kids an environment where they want to come back the next day."

"I'm sure people still got it on their mind, it wasn't right how things ended up, but it'll pass over," McFarland said. "I'm sure it's going to take a couple days or a while for that to happen, but it will. This is not the first time things like this has happened so it's not our first rodeo."

Daley said he and three other league presidents have been in frequent conversation this week and will meet before the Farm tournament. He said their main concern is typically weather-related, but Daley's confident the open lines of communication will mean decisions are made together and the volunteer work by coaches and board members will provide kids a great weekend.

John Phillips, president of the Suited League, is looking forward to each of the tournaments. He said he'll be reiterating the zero tolerance policy to his Suited coaches and how "we're not here to argue balls and strikes ... but everyone's human and trying to make sure the kids have a good time."

This was the first season that players in the 9-10 age bracket merged into one league to play against each other. The goal moving forward is to do the same for the players in the other age brackets and bring the four different leagues under one C-U Little League umbrella.

Phillips said it would bring kids who may otherwise never get to play together onto the same team, open up more field availability and consolidate the league's numbers so as to put its best foot forward in district tournaments.

There's paperwork and Little League charter regulations to comply with first, but the Suited president said the process to merge the leagues will likely begin in September.

"What happened on Sunday was unfortunate, and again, whenever something like that happens, the only people that lose out are the kids, because at the end of the day, the kids are great, the kids have been great all year," Phillips said. "We just have to make sure the adults are great."

"If we're together in one league, will that eliminate all the problems? No. No one's perfect," Phillips continued. "People are competitive, and people want to play, but at the end of the day, we want the kids to have the best, most positive experience."

Julie Palermo — president of the Urbana Little League and coordinator of last weekend's tournament for 7- and 8-year olds at Yankee Ridge Elementary School — said she ended the Sunday semifinal game between First String and Champaign West when at least one First String spectator contested a play and broke league rules.

Teven White, First String's coach at that game, said the First String parent had simply been asking a "clarifying" question when coaches from Champaign West asked for the parent to be removed. A Champaign West coach declined to comment to The News-Gazette.

White recalled that tensions among parents and Little League volunteer staff were already running high going into Sunday, given a close game between First String and Champaign West on Saturday that ended with a dispute over the score.

The teams faced each other again Sunday morning. Before the game started, White said he huddled with the Champaign West coaches and Palermo, who reiterated the league's policy. White said he then communicated with First String fans about the policy.

In the first inning, a First String parent called out from the stands, asking whether a Champaign West popup was a foul ball, White said. The coach wasn't sure and hadn't heard a ruling, so he walked toward home plate with another umpire for clarification.

Brittany Phillips, a First String parent with a child in the game, said: "You know, it's your kiddo out there and your passion runs high when it comes to your kiddos, but this was nothing crazy like I've seen and I've seen some things at youth games. This was just a 'Hey, that looked like a foul to me. Was that a foul?'"

White and Phillips both said they saw Champaign West players be led away from the field and it was not immediately clear whether the game would be called. White said he feels it was unfair for First String players that the game ended up counting as a loss and Champaign West advanced.

Phillips, who also has an older son playing in the upcoming tournament, said she came away from Sunday feeling like the game was handled unprofessionally. But she said her chld is still looking forward to the weekend tournament.

"For me, it's about wanting to keep my kiddos active and engaged and I just hope they have a love for baseball and I hope this doesn't tarnish it," Phillips said. "I hope that they continue to pursue their love of baseball."