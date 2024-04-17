C-U leaders warn of marathon traffic disruptions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the 2024 Illinois Christie Clinic Race Weekend a little over a week away, community leaders are giving notice that there could be disruptions to people’s normal weekend routines.

The disruptions could come from both an influx of out-of-town runners and the need to ensure their safety. There will be road closures and temporarily modified MTD bus routes; race organizers are working with local officials to minimize disruptions while ensuring the safety of runners, fans and volunteers.

Race providers have provided a suggested beltway for people wanting to drive around town the day of the marathon — a map can be found here.

This year, race organizers are debuting a brand-new course for the marathon, which will run through Urbana, Champaign and Savoy before ending at the tradition finish life — midfield of Memorial Stadium. People with homes and businesses along Prospect Avenue south of Armory Avenue, along with people living in Savoy, are advised to familiarize themselves with the route, which can be viewed by clicking here.

A full schedule of events, race route maps and volunteer opportunities can all be found on the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend website.

