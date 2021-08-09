C.A.R.P. Announces Partnership with Purpose Investments and Recommends Its Longevity Pension Fund as an Effective Retirement Solution

ZoomerMedia Limited
·7 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.A.R.P., Canada’s largest advocacy association for Canadians As We Age, announces its partnership with Purpose Investments, the asset management company that launched the Longevity Pension Fund (the Fund), the world’s first income-for-life mutual fund, in June 2021.

The Longevity Pension Fund, which was designed to provide Canadians 65 years and older with monthly income distributions for the rest of their life, carries the trusted C.A.R.P. Recommended Seal. In conjunction with the partnership, C.A.R.P. members get an exclusive 15 percent reduction in management fees when they invest in the Longevity Pension Fund. C.A.R.P. will educate members about how the Longevity Pension Fund provides income for life to Canadian retirees through ZoomerMedia’s TV, radio, print, and digital channels including VisionTV, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, and Zoomer Magazine.

“For years now, I’ve been speaking and writing about the Great Global Demographic Shift, as populations age and life expectancies rise worldwide. In Canada, there is a more than 40 percent chance that someone turning 65 today will live past the age of 90, which provides a real risk that Canadians—especially those without defined-benefit pensions—may live longer than their retirement savings allow,” said Moses Znaimer, President and Chairman of C.A.R.P. and Founder, President and CEO of ZoomerMedia. “So, after surveying the market carefully, we discovered Purpose’s thoughtful approach to long-term financial planning. I believe that our members will be eager to learn about how the Longevity Pension Fund is a flexible income-for-life solution for Canadian retirees, and they might get a kick out of competing in the longevity sweepstakes with others in the Fund.”

The Longevity Pension Fund is the first income-for-life mutual fund that incorporates longevity risk pooling to provide lifetime income to Canadian retirees. Similar in design to a defined-benefit pension, the Fund distinguishes itself from lifetime annuities by providing investors with the flexibility to redeem* at any time.

Anyone between 18 and 76 years old can invest in the Longevity Pension Fund. The Fund’s Accumulation Class is designed for investors under 65 years old saving for retirement, while the Decumulation Class provides lifetime income for investors 65 years and older.

The Decumulation Class groups investors of similar ages into cohorts, with payment distribution rates targeted at 6.15 percent for 65-year-olds. The Fund’s innovative longevity risk pooling structure is designed so that distribution rates should increase over time.** The longer you live, the more financially beneficial it is, as the market returns of investors who exit the Fund, either voluntarily or due to death, stay in the Fund, creating a unique pooling structure that enables income for life for the remaining investors.

“With Longevity, we aim to solve the issue of income instability for retirees by providing a lifetime income stream so that Canadians can retire with confidence and peace of mind. We are excited to learn more from C.A.R.P. members about the challenges they face in retirement so we can deliver practical financial solutions to help us live in a world where more people see this phase of their life as an opportunity, not a challenge,” said Som Seif, CEO and Founder of Purpose Investments.

“The C.A.R.P. Recommended Seal is the highest validation we can give to trusted providers of important, indeed novel, products; and we make sure that the partners we bring into C.A.R.P. Recommended are best in class and worthy of our 320,000 members. So many C.A.R.P. members tell us that their biggest fear, beyond cancer, beyond Alzheimer’s, beyond their debt load, or concern for job security, is outliving their money. C.A.R.P. will work with Purpose to address this fundamental and elemental concern,” said Bill Van Gorder, Chief Advocacy Officer of C.A.R.P.

For more information about the Fund and Purpose’s mission to help Canadians embrace retirement with income for life, please visit: retirewithlongevity.com.

To find out more about the benefits of joining C.A.R.P., please visit: carp.ca

About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information about the Longevity Pension Fund, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

About C.A.R.P.
C.A.R.P. is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization that advocates for freedom from ageism, financial security, and improved health care for Canadians As We Age. With over 320,000 members and 27 chapters across Canada, C.A.R.P. (also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons) plays an active role in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older Canadians. C.A.R.P. enlists members’ voices to increase its clout as an effective advocate. C.A.R.P. also has a unique affiliation with ZoomerMedia Limited, founded by Moses Znaimer in 2008 and the leader in speaking to and for the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada. ZoomerMedia’s powerful suite of media channels support C.A.R.P.'s advocacy. Most C.A.R.P. members subscribe to ZOOMER Magazine, watch ZoomerTelevision/VisionTV, and listen to Zoomer Radio (AM740/96.7FM/ZoomerRadio.ca). For more information and how to join, visit carp.ca

For further information about C.A.R.P., please contact:
Leanne Wright
leanne@zoomer.ca
416-886-6873

*The Longevity Pension Fund has a unique redemption structure. While most mutual funds redeem at their net asset value, with the Longevity Pension Fund you can redeem the lesser of your unpaid capital (initial value of your investment less any income payments already made to you) or your net asset value. Fees may apply. Please review the prospectus or speak to your advisor for more details.

**Although distributions are designed to increase over time, they may go up or down. The level will be assessed regularly, and impacted by market conditions and unitholder redemptions (both voluntary and due to death). For individuals 64 years and younger, the starting annual income begins in the month after you turn 65 years old. The calculator assumes an annualized net return of 3.75%. The income payments shown are gross of taxes. Please review the prospectus or speak to your advisor for more details.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed, and distribution levels may increase or decrease. The Fund has a unique mutual fund structure. Most mutual funds redeem at their associated Net Asset Value (NAV). In contrast, redemptions in the decumulation class of the Fund (whether voluntary or at death) will occur at the lesser of NAV or the initial investment amount less any distributions received.

Certain statements in this communication are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • ChargePoint: Perfect for Brand-Agnostic, EV Enthusiasts

    Ready to charge up your EV product portfolio? Your timing is perfect, because shares of ChargePoint Inc. (CHPT) are priced for a buy. If there’s any point in history to consider alternative energy stocks, this is it. Yet, you don’t have to bet on the success of any particular EV company to win the investing game. Instead, you can wager on a company which provides vehicle charging solutions that different cars can use. Let’s delve into the stock’s price action right now. (See ChargePoint's stock

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Passed With Ease

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Teladoc's Earnings Had 1 Important Metric for Both Bulls and Bears

    Although long-term performance is determined by how much a company earns, its price at any given time is a reflection of the story market participants choose to believe. The story for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has gotten more complicated in the past two years. What was once a virtual health provider with crisp growth has morphed into the possible "future of healthcare" and one of the largest holdings of Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKW), and ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKG).