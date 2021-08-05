C-Murder Believes Concealed Documents With DNA Evidence Can Prove His Innocence

Image via Getty

C-Murder has been fighting for his freedom for nearly 20 years, and he believes there are major details hidden away in a sealed file that could allow him to be a free man once again.

According to C-Murder’s publicist, the rapper claims 31 concealed documents exist showing an illegal DNA cover-up that was not presented during his murder trial. The 50-year-old alleges that his DNA was run through the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database and a match was found, and that the District Attorney insisted the findings be thrown out and marked as a forensic unknown.

C-Murder believes that is “the corruption that led to his current incarceration,” because the DNA findings would prove he didn’t kill 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

“Half my life has been stolen by the Louisiana Judicial System and it stops now,” C-Murder said v press release.

C-Murder, the brother of Master P, is on hunger strike at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana in protest of the medical neglect he and his fellow inmates have experienced in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, they have continued placing the inmates that have tested positive for the virus in the dorms with inmates that were COVID-19 negative,” he said. “This has not only spread the virus but has caused abnormally long quarantine times.”

He added, “While quarantined, the inmates are on constant lockdown and are not allowed to leave the dorm to receive fresh air. The tests that they provide are not up to standard and they are giving many erroneous results. There are many inmates that have ailments that were not properly treated and as a result, have died after contracting the virus. I believe that the world should know what is occurring here and their loved ones deserve to know the truth.”

Related Articles

More Complex

Story continues

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok