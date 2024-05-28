C-M softball rallies past Montezuma, cruises past Baxter

May 27—COLFAX — A sudden coaching change before the team's first game put a wrench into the start of the season for the Colfax-Mingo softball team.

But the Tigerhawks still found a way to win a pair of games in their first week of competition and one of those was a come-from-behind victory over rival Montezuma on Wednesday.

Colfax-Mingo trailed the Bravettes 6-0 after two innings, but a three-run third got the Tigerhawks back into the game and a five-run sixth completed the comeback during a 9-8 home victory in South Iowa Cedar League action.

Montezuma added two runs in the top of the fifth to go up 8-4, but the Tigerhawks rallied despite committing five errors.

Colfax-Mingo (2-2, 1-2 in the conference) out-hit Montezuma 9-5. Macie Porter had two of those hits to lead the hosts while the other hits came from Olivia Rausch, Dakota Allen, Brianna Freerksen, Victoria Woods, Emma Cook, Lily Webster and Chloe Clements.

Porter added two RBIs, one run and one walk, Rausch scored three runs and stole two bases, Allen scored two runs and walked twice and Freerksen finished with one run, one RBI and three walks.

Woods scored one run, drove in two runs and walked once, Cook totaled two RBIs and Webster contributed one RBI.

Sydney Veasman scored one run, walked once, had one RBI and was hit by one pitch.

Freerksen was the winning pitcher. She allowed eight runs — two earned — on five hits and three walks and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Madison Van Zee led Montezuma (0-2, 0-2) with two hits, while Chloe Snook scored two runs and stole three bases and Vivian Cook totaled two RBIs.

Colfax-Mingo is now being coached by long-time head coach Bryan Poulter and former Tigerhawk Kylie Doty after Shawn Stackhouse resigned a few days into the season. Poulter and Doty are co-head coaches.

Colfax-Mingo 14, Baxter 0

COLFAX — Brooklyn Yanske spun a no-hitter in the circle and walked and was hit by a pitch at the plate, and Colfax-Mingo scored all 14 of its runs in the second frame during a 14-0, three-inning win over Baxter on Thursday.

The Tigerhawks had a 6-0 advantage in hits and committed just one error in the victory.

Yanske's no-hitter included three strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter in three innings.

Freerksen led the Tigerhawk offense with two hits, one double, two runs, one walk and three RBIs.

Allen, Woods, Webster and Kaylee Collins had the other hits. Allen finished with one run, two RBIs and one walk, Woods scored two runs and walked once, Collins scored two runs and Webster was plated once.

Rausch walked twice and scored two runs, Porter was hit by a pitch, scored one run, had one RBI and stole one base and Yanske added a run scored to her one walk and hit by pitch.

Katelyn Steenhoek also chipped in one walk, two runs, one RBI and one steal.

Statistics for Baxter were unavailable at press time.

BGM 5, Colfax-Mingo 0

BROOKLYN — The Tigerhawks were limited to two hits during a 5-0 road loss to BGM in SICL play on Friday.

The Bears out-hit Colfax-Mingo 4-2 and scored four runs in the fourth.

Rausch registered one hit and one walk, Freerksen had the other hit and Cook and Collins each walked once.

Freerksen took the pitching loss after allowing five runs — one earned — on three hits, three walks and two hit batters in four innings. She struck out six.

Yanske tossed two innings and allowed no runs and no hits while striking out two.

BGM (2-1, 2-1) was led by Emersyn Minnaert, who had one hit and two RBIs and she was hit by a pitch.

Laila Morrison earned the pitching win after surrendering no earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.