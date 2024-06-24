C-M softball falls to pair of SICL foes

Jun. 24—VICTOR — The Colfax-Mingo softball team was limited to two hits and the Tigerhawks were plagued by five errors during a road loss to HLV on Thursday.

Colfax-Mingo scored first but couldn't keep the Warriors down for long as HLV scored three in the first to grab a lead for good and won 12-2 in five innings during South Iowa Cedar League play.

The Tigerhawks scored one in the first and one in the fifth but couldn't avoid the 10-run mercy rule.

Brianna Freerksen led Colfax-Mingo (2-15, 1-12 in the SICL) with one hit, one run, one walk and one steal. Dakota Allen had the other hit and tallied one RBI and Kaylee Collins walked once and scored one run.

Emma Cook

Freerksen leads the Tigerhawks with a .396 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage. She also has a team-best 10 walks and a team-most 21 total bases.

Freerksen (1-6) took the loss in the circle after allowing 12 runs — five earned — on eight hits and five walks. She struck out five.

HLV (13-5, 10-2) scored its first season sweep of the Tigerhawks since 2017. Ayla Hall led the hosts with two hits, three runs and two steals. The Warriors stole nine bases and won the game despite committing four errors.

Montezuma 12, Colfax-Mingo 2

MONTEZUMA — Allen, Olivia Rausch and Katelyn Steenhoek had the team's only hits, but Montezuma led 3-0 after one, 6-0 after two and cruised from there during a 12-2 home win on June 17.

The Bravettes won the SICL game in five innings after scoring five runs in the fourth. C-M plated both of its runs in the fourth.

Brooklyn Yanske walked and scored one run, Allen scored one run, Emma Cook walked once and Victoria Woods tallied one RBI.

Brooklyn Yanske

Yanske (1-9) took the loss after allowing seven runs — three earned — on seven hits and two walks. She struck out one in three innings.

Freerksen pitched one inning and surrendered five runs — three earned — on three hits and three walks.

Ellen Cook led Montezuma (8-7, 7-6) with three hits and three RBIs and Madison Van Zee added two hits and two runs.

The win for Montezuma gave the Bravettes a series split this summer.