C-M softball developing through ups and downs

Jun. 4—COLFAX — A seven-run inning pushed the Colfax-Mingo softball team in front of HLV on Tuesday.

But the Warriors stayed unbeaten with a big sixth frame during a 12-8 road victory in South Iowa Cedar League play.

HLV scored three runs in the second, but host Colfax-Mingo took the lead after scoring one in the third and seven in the fifth. The Warriors plated nine in the sixth though to complete their rally.

"We have eliminated some of the silliness and tightened up our defense lately," Colfax-Mingo head softball coach Bryan Poulter said. "The pitching overall has been really good."

Brianna Freerksen

Brianna Freerksen led the Tigerhawks (2-5, 1-5 in the conference) with two hits, three RBIs and one run, Lily Webster finished with one hit, one run and two RBIs and Brooklyn Yanske added one hit and two RBIs.

Sydney Veasman walked twice, scored one run and had one RBI, Dakota Allen drew two walks and scored one run and Olivia Rausch and Macie Porter each tallied one hit and scored one run. Katelyn Steenhoek scored two runs and Victoria Woods walked once.

Yanske (1-3) took the loss in the circle after allowing 12 runs — five earned — on 14 hits and she struck out one in six innings. Freerksen fanned one in her one inning of work.

Lily Randall had three hits to lead HLV, while Erilea Kupka had two hits and two RBIs and Aaliyah Cooper tallied two hits and two runs.

Hailey Jack earned the pitching win after completing seven innings and surrendering four earned runs while striking out seven.

The Warriors (4-0, 4-0) have scored at least 12 runs in all four of their games this summer.

"The team is developing and growing and that's the main emphasis," Poulter said. "We want to see growth and understanding of the game.

"There are signs of nice plays and advancement but sometimes we take some steps back, too."

Dakota Allen

North Mahaska 11, Colfax-Mingo 4

NEW SHARON — The Tigerhawks rallied from a pair of early holes but couldn't overcome North Mahaska's big innings late in the game as the Warhawks put up crooked numbers in four of their six at-bats and dispatched Colfax-Mingo at home 11-4 during SICL play.

North Mahaska led 2-0 after one and 4-2 after three before scoring four in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away for good.

"We need to pick up our sense of what is the situation, what is the count and what to do when we're ahead in the count?" Poulter said. "When we're ahead in the count, we need to be looking for the pitch that we want in the zone. Then we need to make adjustments when we're behind in the count."

Colfax-Mingo scored twice to tie it in the top of the third and then drew even at 4-all with single runs in the fourth and fifth.

Freerksen improved on her team-leading batting average with two hits. She doubled and scored two runs, Rausch finished with one hit, one run and one steal and Allen walked once and totaled two RBIs.

Porter registered one hit and one RBI, Veasman and Yanske each walked once and Webster scored one run and stole one base. Woods also stole one base.

Yanske and Freerksen split up the six innings in the circle.

Yanske took the loss after allowing four runs — two earned — on five hits and one walk and she struck out three in three innings.

Freerksen surrendered seven runs — two earned — on four hits, four walks and one hit batter and she struck out two in three frames.

Victoria Woods

Freerksen is batting a team-best .467 so far this summer, while Rausch leads the team with eight runs and four steals.

North Mahaska (3-3, 3-2) out-hit Colfax-Mingo 9-4. Kaylia Shipman led the Warhawks with three hits and four runs. Lydia Howell had two hits and two runs and Kayla Readshaw collected two hits and two RBIs.

"Statistically, when you look our team, we have one girl who has three doubles and no one else," Poulter said. "We don't have extra-base hits. That translates into how can we score runs."

Sigourney 8, Colfax-Mingo 1

SIGOURNEY — Class 1A No. 2 Sigourney held the Tigerhawks to two hits and the Savages used a five-run third frame to grab an advantage during an 8-1 win in SICL play on Friday.

Colfax-Mingo drew even at 1-all in the top of the third, but Sigourney went in front for good with five runs in the third and then added two in the fourth.

Rausch and Kaylee Collins had the two hits, Freerksen and Emma Cook each walked twice, Freerksen stole one base and Steenhoek scored the team's lone run.

"If we get a runner on first, how do we get her on second and third and then home," Poulter said. "It can't always take three singles in a row. We need to hit some gaps and move some runners."

Freerksen took the pitching loss after allowing six runs — one earned — on five hits, one walk and one hit batter and she struck out three in three innings.

Allen tossed the final three innings and surrendered two runs — zero earned — on three hits and she struck out one.

Carly Goodwin homered, scored two runs and had four RBIs to lead Sigourney (5-3, 3-1), while Josephine Moore struck out 12 in seven innings in the circle.

Olivia Rausch