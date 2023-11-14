C.M. Russell High head football coach Dennis Morris resigns after 4 seasons with Rustlers

C.M. Russell High head coach Dennis Morris speaks to the team following a victory over Kalispell Flathead in August.

C.M. Russell High football coach Dennis Morris has resigned his position after four seasons, Great Falls Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon.

Morris submitted his resignation to “pursue other professional opportunities and challenges,” a GFPS release states.

“Dennis is highly organized and was dedicated to the football program at C.M. Russell,” GFPS Athletic Director Mike Henneberg said in a release. “GFPS and C.M. Russell High school appreciate Dennis’ work ethic and commitment to the CM Russell football program and recognize his contributions to the entire athletic department at CMR.”

Morris took over for Gary Lowry as head coach starting in the 2020 season. The Rustlers made three playoff appearances in four years while finishing with a 13-24 record.

He graduated from CMR in 1999 and was an NAIA All-American offensive lineman at Dickinson State before coaching for his alma mater, following high school jobs at Chester and in North Dakota and Georgia.

The CMR head football coaching position will open up on the week starting Dec. 4 and GFPS will look to name a successor in early 2024.

Applications can be submitted at gfps.k12.mt.us once the job is posted.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: C.M. Russell High head football coach Dennis Morris resigns