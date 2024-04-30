C-M girls finish third in SICL West tournament

Apr. 30—BROOKLYN — Charlotte Donahue and Lily Brenner both finished in the top six and the Colfax-Mingo girls golf team was third at the South Iowa Cedar League West Division golf tournament on Thursday.

The Tigerhawks turned in a 446 in third, but Montezuma and BGM were at least 40 shots in front of the field at par 70 Brooklyn Victor Country Club.

Montezuma won the tournament with a 406, which was two strokes better than BGM (408). HLV (460), North Mahaska (461) and Lynnville-Sully (496) completed the six-team field.

Donahue finished third overall with a career-best 89, while Brenner tied for fifth with a career-best 97. Emily Dyer (128) and Chloe Clements (132) completed the Tigerhawks' counting scores.

Charlotte Donahue

Renzi Ingersoll led the Hawks with a 106, while Olivia Beyer (129), Penelope Robinson (129) and Brooke Hardeman (132) had the other counting scores. Addasyn Klein (151) and Audrey Kaldenberg (151) posted non-counting scores.

North Mahaska's Aly Steil was the meet medalist with an 87 and BGM's Aurelia Roudabush was the runner-up with an 88.

Tigerhawks finish second in road triangular

MARSHALLTOWN — Brenner won medalist honors for the first time this season and Donahue finished third during a road triangular at the par 72 Wandering Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Tigerhawk duo helped C-M finish second, but host East Marshall was three shots better at the top with a 235. The Tigerhawks were eight strokes in front of Gladbrook-Reinbeck (245).

Brenner won medalist honors with a 53 and Donahue was third with a 55. Clements shot a 63 and the final counting score was Lillie Jones' 67.

East Marshall's Delaney Ryan was the runner-up with a 54.

Lillie Jones