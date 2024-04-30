C-M boys reach triple figures, finish third at EBF

Apr. 30—EDDYVILLE — Xavier Woods was part of three wins, and the Colfax-Mingo boys track and field team also won a pair of relays at the EBF Rocket Relays on Tuesday.

The Tigerhawks scored in triple figures for the third time this season and finished third in the small-school division with 114 points.

Lynnville-Sully won the meet with a season-best 218 points, while Montezuma (173) was second. The rest of the field featured Ottumwa (29), Moulton-Udell (18) and the EBF JV (1).

Davion Long

Woods won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches and also ran to a win in the 400 hurdles with a time of 58.8 seconds. Wyatt Thornton (1:05.7) was fifth in the event.

Sullivan Wilkins grabbed the team's lone runner-up finish as he was second in the 800-meter run with a career-best time of 2 minutes, 11.42 seconds.

Four of the thirds came in an individual event. Woods (16.55) was third in the 110 high hurdles, Davion Long finished third in the 400 in a career-best 58.66, Owen Ament (12:49.18) took third in the 3,200 and Thornton (career-best 17-3 1/4) tallied a third in the long jump.

Wood (5:36.49) and Ament (5:50.81) were 4-5 in the 1,600 and Isaiah Baucom finished fifth in the 100 (career-best 12.34) and fifth in the shot put (34-0 1/4).

Sullivan Wilkins

The relay wins came in the 4x400 and distance medley relays. Fisher Grove, Woods, Thornton and Wilkins won the 4x400 in 3:53.67. That's the team's second-best time of the season.

The distance medley relay team included Wood, Cody Heisler, Izaiah Lewis and Ament and they finished first in 4:21.71.

Thornton, Wilkins, Wood and Grove were third in the 4x800 in 9:53,74 and the sprint medley relay team of Grove, Wilkins, Long and Lewis finished third in 1:49.71.