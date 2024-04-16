C-M boys golfers open season with busy week

Apr. 16—COLFAX — Cael Bracewell turned in a career-best score, but the Colfax-Mingo boys golf team couldn't keep up with a pair of South Iowa Cedar League squads on Thursday.

The Tigerhawks played on their home course for the first time this season and finished third in the quadrangular.

BGM won the meet with a 169, while Montezuma shot a 181 in second. C-M turned in a 202 in third and Iowa Valley did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Bracewell's career-best score was a 46 and he finished seventh overall. Luke Allen also matched a career-best with a 51, Luke Padgett posted a 52 and Shane Hostetter turned in a 53 as the final counting scorers.

Cason Fitch (58) and Joe Earles (60) had non-counting scores.

Three golfers shot a 41 at the top of the leaderboard. Montezuma's Cruz DeJong was the medalist, while BGM's Beckett Rhoads was the runner-up medalist. Montezuma's Max Anderson also shot a 41.

Tigerhawks take fourth in season opener

KEOTA — The Tigerhawks opened their season with a fourth-place finish at a road quadrangular on April 8.

Sigourney won the meet with a 168 at Lagos Acres Golf Course. HLV (173), host Keota (177) and Colfax-Mingo (192) completed the field.

Fitch finished ninth in the individual standings with a 45, while Bracewell and Hostetter each shot 48s and Luke Allen carded a career-best 51 as the final counting scorer. Hostetter's 48 also was a career best.

Luke Padgett (53) and Jared Lewis (54) each made their varsity debuts and turned in non-counting scores.

Sigourney's Solon Yates was the medalist with a 37 and HLV's Peyton Roth shot a 38 as the runner-up medalist.

Colfax-Mingo downs Saydel at Woodward-Granger

WOODWARD — Career-best scores from Hostetter, Fitch and Allen led the Tigerhawks to a third-place finish at Woodward Golf Club on Tuesday.

Colfax-Mingo had a 403 in its first 18-hole round of the season. Host Woodward-Granger shot a 323 to win the meet, edging Earlham (325) by two strokes. Saydel was fourth with a 420.

Hostetter's career-best 95 led the Tigerhawks, while Fitch turned in a career-best 96. Allen posted a career-best 100 and Lewis' 18-hole debut was a 112 as the final counting score.

Earles also made his 18-hole debut and shot a non-counting 115.

Earlham's Ryan Stiles was the medalist with a 77. Woodward-Granger's Landon Chambers shot a 78 as the runner-up medalist.