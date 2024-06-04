C-M baseball scores another walk-off win

Jun. 3—COLFAX — Colfax-Mingo's baseball team has played two home games this season. And both times, the Tigerhawks have rewarded their home fans with a walk-off victory.

Cael Bracewell picked up another win on the mound with a stellar pitching performance, but Logan Exley sent the Tigerhawks to a dramatic victory following his RBI walk-off single against HLV during South Iowa Cedar League play on Tuesday.

"This is the best I've felt in my career," Bracewell said. "My arm feels really good. I'm finding the zone with my fastball and the curve ball is working really well. I'm working on the change up. The curve ball is getting me the strikeouts."

Colfax-Mingo rallied from a pair of small deficits in the contest and Exley's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh pushed Colfax-Mingo to a 3-2 win over the Warriors.

Exley's other hit was an RBI double and he also walked once, while Bracewell finished with one walk, one run and one steal and he was hit by a pitch.

On the mound, Bracewell went the distance and improved to 3-0 after allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out 11 and improved his state-best total to 49 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Joe Earles had one hit, walked twice and tallied one RBI, Konner Dalton tallied one hit, one walk and one run and Jace Lewis walked twice and scored one run. Kaden Dalton and Wyatt Jay both walked twice.

Colfax-Mingo (3-6, 2-4 in the conference) scored once in the bottom of the first to tie the game and then rallied from another deficit with a single run in the fourth.

The Tigerhawks out-hit HLV 4-2 and took advantage of four HLV errors.

Bracewell lowered his season earned run average to 1.52 and his 49 strikeouts leads all of Iowa.

He also leads C-M with a .600 on-base percentage and has registered a team-best 10 runs, seven walks, eight steals and five hit by pitches.

HLV (0-4, 0-4) was led by Max Henstorf, who finished with two walks, two runs and two steals. He also pitched into the seventh inning and surrendered one earned run on two hits, six walks and two hit batters. He struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings.

"We have a lot of good leaders on this team with seven seniors, but we are still not making enough contact," Colfax-Mingo head baseball coach Jos Teed said. "We are averaging double-digit strikeouts each game and that's way too many."

North Mahaska 8, Colfax-Mingo 4

NEW SHARON — Colfax-Mingo rallied from an early deficit, but couldn't hold down a small lead during an 8-4 road loss to North Mahaska in SICL play on Wednesday.

The Tigerhawks trailed 2-0 after two and led 3-2 in the fourth but fell short after giving up four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.

North Mahaska out-hit C-M 8-4 and the Tigerhawks were plagued by three errors.

"We've come a long way with our fielding but had a few plays we typically do make," Teed said.

Bracewell tripled, walked twice, stole one base and had one RBI to lead the C-M offense. Kaden Dalton added two walks, one run and one steal and Donnie Baucom, Earles, Exley and Jay had the other hits.

Jay and Konner Dalton each added one walk and one run, Earles scored one run and Alex Teed and Xavier Woods each stole one base. The Tigerhawks struck out 11 times and drew six walks.

"Our seniors are getting better at it," Coach Teed said in reference to the strikeouts. "We're getting some good hits, but we can't seem to put enough rallies together."

Camden Cunningham (0-3) took the loss on the mound after allowing five runs — three earned — on five hits and five walks. He struck out 10.

Kaden Dalton pitched two innings and surrendered three runs — two earned — on two hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out three.

Jack Kelderman pitched into the seventh inning and struck out 11 to earn the pitching win for North Mahaska (3-4, 3-3).

Lucas Nunnikhoven led the Warhawks' offense with three hits, two runs and four steals. Nate Sampson added two hits, two runs and two steals.

Sigourney 15, Colfax-Mingo 5

SIGOURNEY — A slow start plagued the Tigerhawks on the road against Sigourney on Friday.

The Savages put up three crooked numbers and took advantage of three Colfax-Mingo errors during a 15-5, six-inning win in SICL play.

Sigourney led 5-0 after two, 8-0 after three and scored six in the sixth to close out the win early.

Bracewell had two of the Tigerhawks' four hits. He doubled, scored one run, had one RBI and walked once.

Exley finished with one hit by pitch, one run and one RBI, Jay walked once, scored one run and tallied one RBI and Earles collected one hit and one run and was hit by one pitch. Cunningham walked twice and had one RBI.

Baucom had the team's other hit, Konner Dalton and Jace Lewis were both hit by pitches, Woods walked once and Konner Dalton added one run.

Jay (0-1) started on the mound and took the loss after allowing eight runs — seven earned — on seven hits, four walks and one hit batter in three innings. He struck out five.

Konner Dalton tossed the final 2 1/3 innings and surrendered seven runs — five earned — on six hits, four walks and three strikeouts.

The Savages (7-0, 5-0) out-hit the Tigerhawks 16-4. Jake Moore, Cole McKay and Brady Clark all had three hits.

Clark homered and had three RBIs, Moore scored three runs, had three RBIs and stole three bases and McKay scored three runs, had two RBIs and stole four bases.

Sigourney, which is receiving votes in the latest Class 1A rankings, stole 11 bases. It used three pitchers who fanned 12.

